Bay Area techies help roll out VaccinateCA to get Californians vaccinated

Trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine in California has been frustrating, and with little direction from Sacramento, each of the state's 58 counties is essentially running its own vaccine program, leading to a bungled rollout, missing vaccination data, and California consistently ranking toward the bottom in vaccinations administered per capita. County health departments are overwhelmed and Californians don't know where to get vaccinated, let alone get clear information about it.

For Californians asking, "How can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?" the state's official FAQ answers, "Most Californians will be vaccinated at community vaccination sites, doctor's offices, clinics, or pharmacies." But where is the vaccine actually available, for whom, and how can eligible people sign up is a burning question many have?

That's where VaccinateCA comes in. The site, launched on Jan. 13, lists where vaccinations are available and what groups are currently being accepted at those sites. More importantly, the site also includes clear information on how to make an appointment at those sites.

VaccinateCA is not a government initiative. It's a community effort driven by a team of volunteers, many tech workers based in the Bay Area, who want to create a better system than the endless phone tag and unhelpful web links that so many people have encountered when trying to sign up for a vaccine.

"We were hearing that people were calling upwards of 20 locations before they could find one with vaccine availability and thought we could help," spokeswoman Zoelle Egner, a member of the founding team of VaccinateCA and a marketer at AirTable in Oakland, told the Mercury News in an email. She said the team is "pretty swamped right now."

The site started with a core group of about 20 founding members and has grown to 300 volunteers across California.

"It started as a side project, but many of us have worked with our day jobs to find more time to devote to the cause," Egner said. "Every day matters in the fight against the pandemic, and we're moving as quickly as we can to play our part."

To source and keep the information up to date, the volunteers make daily calls to a statewide list of potential vaccination sites. The medical professionals tell the volunteers if their site has the vaccine, what groups they are administering it to, and how to get an appointment. VaccinateCA's volunteers publish this information to the accessible and easily navigable website.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed by calls regarding vaccine information. Sutter Health's website, for example, says "Due to high demand, we're experiencing long wait times in our call center." After calling the vaccine information hotlines of numerous Bay Area hospitals and either being put on hold until the call dropped or told by the automated voice message to make an appointment online, it's clear that VaccineCA is filling a need.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a revamp of the state's vaccination program, bringing in a third-party administrator and aiming to centralize vaccination distribution at the state level. The goal is to make vaccine distribution, administration, and tracking more efficient.

The state is also rolling out a website called MyTurn.ca.gov, which will notify people when they are eligible for the vaccine and help them schedule an appointment at a nearby location. The site is meant to improve the state's thus far haphazard, uncoordinated approach, but it is still in the pilot mode in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Dagny Ellenberg, vice president of Fiona Hutton & Associates, a Sacramento public affairs firm that develops campaigns for state agencies, told CalMatters that running a state-wide registration site has its drawbacks.

"In a perfect world, anyone in the state could use a single resource, but I think we've all lived through large-scale health care rollouts, like Healthcare.gov, and seen the confusion that can result," Ellenberg said. "Technical glitches can overshadow the good that's trying to be accomplished. It would be incredibly important to make sure it can be rolled out in a way that's effective and avoids glitches."

A large scale health rollout like this is incredibly complicated to get right, and until then, VaccinateCA will continue providing their valuable service.

"Our goal from day one has been to accelerate vaccinations in the state of California, and of course, that site will be a huge help," Egner said. "Because My Turn is still a pilot, with coverage in only two counties, and providers need to opt-in, we think we can still help. We remain focused on publishing the most accurate information possible about vaccine availability throughout the state, based on what we hear directly from medical professionals on the ground."