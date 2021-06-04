Bay Area tourist, 19, stabbed to death at Hawaii beach after altercation

A 19-year-old Alameda man was fatally stabbed following an altercation at a Waikiki beach Tuesday.

Elian De La Cerda, 19, was confronted by a group of individuals at Kuhio Beach just after midnight Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, reported the Bay Area News Group, after being stabbed in the chest.

A video obtained by KITV in Honolulu shows the moments leading up to the stabbing, in which a group of young adults and De La Cerda, with a friend, throw verbal jabs at each other. Then, one of the group members is slapped and a fight ensues.

According to the Honolulu Star Advertiser, De La Cerda was set to fly back to the Bay Area later that day.

De La Cerda's friend, who was not identified by the paper, was hospitalized after suffering multiple injuries but was released as of Thursday, the paper reported.

The Star Advertiser reported that 21-year-old Waikiki resident Oscar Cardona was arrested on suspicion of murder following the altercation. Another suspect, per KITV, was identified by police — but a third female suspect was unknown as of Wednesday.

Honolulu police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.