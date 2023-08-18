Bay Area Vietnam War veterans honored with Quilts of Valor ceremony

Michael Vigil meets with a group of about seven other U.S. war veterans from the Bay Area every Friday morning at the Omelette House in San Carlos for breakfast. Vigil, who lives Newark, orders coffee, hash browns, bacon and eggs-over medium.

Vigil, 81, served in the Vietnam War as an Army sergeant assigned to a helicopter crew, where he was sometimes the gunner and sometimes worked to repair aircraft.

On Tuesday, he was one of five Vietnam veterans from across the Bay Area who were honored in Santa Rosa by the Quilts of Valor Foundation and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Mark Kirby, commander of the American Legion Post 21 in Santa Rosa, said the presentation of handmade quilts was the first of its kind in Sonoma County honoring American military service members.

The event was set in motion after Kirby received word from the Iowa-based quilts foundation. Five veterans in the area, stretching from the East Bay to Lake County, had been nominated to receive a quilt.

They asked Kirby: Would he organize an event for the honorees?

Quilts of Valor Foundation, founded in 2003, taps teams of volunteers to make handmade quilts that are awarded to service members or veterans who have been “touched by war,” according to its website.

“It’s a way to honor the veterans,” Kirby said. “That’s kind of their mission statement — service and sacrifice in serving our nation.“

This past Tuesday, on a warm and unseasonably muggy evening, 30 people gathered inside the Lodge room at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial building, where quilts were presented to the nominated vets.

Kirby said it was all smiles from the honorees.

One got a little emotional talking about “just how, particularly the Vietnam veterans, obviously weren't particularly welcomed home (and) how, you know, it's taken a long time for them to feel like they were welcomed and appreciated for their service,” Kirby said.

Upon Vigil’s return from the controversial war, he said he wasn’t treated well.

“So when we got home, people even spit at you,” he said. “You know, it was a real horrible feeling coming back. But who cares at that time? I'm coming home and I'm home.”

Vigil said he also dealt with post-traumatic stress after returning from the war.

“I must have gone bananas. And there were some cops trying to keep me — hold me down, and they put me in a straitjacket,” he said of an encounter back in 1970s. “I ended up in the hospital.”

He returned to civilian life and worked as an aircraft mechanic for Pan Am and later for BART, the Bay Area commuter train system.

His hobbies, his wife Lupe and his family helped him work through his trauma.

Now, he said, “it’s very different” how he’s treated as a veteran.

When Vigil wears his Vietnam veteran ball cap, complete with helicopter and wings earned while flying combat missions, strangers approach him and thank him for his service.

And when he and his friends meet for Friday breakfast, he said that sometimes people from other tables will pick up the tab for them.

Kirby, 59, a Navy lieutenant commander who served in the first Gulf War, said that awarding quilts to veterans helps “bridge the gap” from the past to now, honoring the men and women for their service, in some cases long ago.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.