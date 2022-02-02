Bay Area woman missing for nearly a week; car keys left in ignition

(Shutterstock)

The search for a Bay Area woman who was last seen Jan. 26 has intensified after nearly a week.

Alexis Gabe was reported missing Jan. 27 and was reportedly last seen the night before at about 9 p.m. at her ex-boyfriend's home in Antioch.

NBC Bay Area reports that the keys to Gabe's car — parked on Trenton Street, a cul-de-sac just a few blocks off the city's Main Street — were still in the ignition. Her car door was also left open.

Video footage obtained by police shows an individual getting out of her car and walking away, but police have yet to determine the individual's identity.

"The more time that goes by obviously the more unsettled we are," Morgan Strenfel, Gabe's brother's girlfriend, told NBC Bay Area. "The way we found her car is extremely unusual."

Gabe's phone is also off or disconnected, police said.

Gabe is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 170 pounds and was last wearing a silver and black hoodie, black pants and green and white shoes.

Police have been in contact with friends and family and said Monday in a Facebook post that finding her is now their "top priority" since her disappearance was reported.

As of Sunday, Strenfel said that search efforts have not turned up any leads.

"We still do not have any leads or information about where Alexis is and her friends and family are sick with worry," she said in a post on a Facebook group to help find her.

Anyone with information regarding Gabe's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Oakley police at 925-625-8060.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.