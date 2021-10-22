Subscribe

Palo Alto woman rescued after spending 48 hours in the Sierra National Forest snow, officials say

DON SWEENEY
SACRAMENTO BEE
October 22, 2021, 8:20AM
A 49-year-old woman who spent two nights lost in the snow with temperatures in the teens has been rescued from the Sierra National Forest, California officials said.

A search helicopter spotted Jolly Bose of Palo Alto on Tuesday afternoon, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Bose had become separated from her hiking group 48 hours earlier on a ridge east of White Bark Vista and Dusy Ershim Trail. She was found near Ershim Lake about 4.5 miles away.

The helicopter landed and took Bose to safety. She did not require medical attention, sheriff's officials said.

Thirty-five deputies and volunteers had searched for her using drones, helicopters, airplanes, horses, jeeps and ATVs at elevations of up to 10,000 feet.

