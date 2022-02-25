Bay Area's final mask mandate holdout sets date to end rule

Santa Clara County announced Thursday that it expects to lift the COVID-19 indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals on March 2, falling in line with the state of California and other Bay Area counties, officials said in a statement.

Santa Clara was the only county in the Bay Area that didn't align with the state and drop indoor masking requirements on Feb. 17.

Santa Clara is on track to meet the county's updated criteria for lifting the mandate that was presented earlier this month. One of the criteria is that the seven-day average of new cases per day must stay at or below 550 for at least a week. The average dropped to 501 on Feb. 24, marking the county's first day at 550 cases or lower since updating the criteria, officials said. If cases stay below the threshold for six more days, March 2 is the first day the mandate could be lifted.

The county also required 80% of all residents to be fully vaccinated before removing mask restrictions, and this metric has already been reached. Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said the metric for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction was also met.

"Our COVID-19 hospitalizations are low and stable, and today we have met the new case metric as well," said Cody said in a statement. "These data are very encouraging, and I anticipate that our steady downward trend in cases will continue."

If Santa Clara lifts the mandate on March 2, vaccinated people will be allowed to enter indoor places such as grocery stores and movie theaters without wearing a mask, though the county said it will still be "strongly recommended for the public to wear masks when indoors in public spaces regardless of vaccination status."

All people, vaccinated or not, will still need to wear face coverings in certain settings, including public transit, indoors at K-12 schools and in child care and health care settings.

The state is expected to make a statement about when it may lift masking requirements in schools by Feb. 28.

California gives counties the option to adopt policies that are more strict than the state, and Cody has a history of implementing rules that are more restrictive than other regions. She was the reported architect of the lockdowns two years ago at the start of the pandemic.