Bay Area’s latest Spare the Air alert to extend through Christmas

Bay Area residents who stay at home for Christmas won’t be allowed to build fires. Those who leave for other parts of the state or elsewhere may find it incredibly challenging getting home.

Those were the messages from air quality officials who issued a Spare the Air alert that will last through Christmas, and from weather forecasters who say an air-cleaning storm is on the way.

A #SparetheAir Alert is in effect today, 12/22 through Sunday, 12/25! It is illegal for Bay Area residents & businesses to burn wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, both indoors and outdoors. Visit https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs for more information. pic.twitter.com/5TDLFSn1fc — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) December 22, 2022

“It’s really going to be a decent to moderate rain event,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said Thursday. “We actually think now that it’s most likely to arrive the day after Christmas and last through Wednesday. It has the potential to be nasty.”

One thing it will not be on Christmas is as cold as it’s been, she said. Temperatures through the region will “hang fairly solidly in the 60s,” Bingaman said. The region has been running an average of about 10 degrees cooler this week, she said.

The four-day Spare the Air alert that came from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will restrict residents and businesses from burning wood or fake fire logs, and from using woodstoves or their inserts, pellet stoves and fire pits. Exceptions are made only for homes and facilities that can’t be heated any other way.

The air-quality index is expected to rise to at least 101 by Friday through most of the region. Anything above 100 means the air is unhealthy for those with breathing problems.

Only a significant storm will change that trend, Bingaman said. It likely will arrive Monday.

“We are having increasing confidence that we’re going to see at least one to two inches of rain, and possibly more throughout the area,” she said. “In the coastal mountains, the potential is there to have three to four inches.”

The heaviest of the rains are expected to fall early Tuesday afternoon all the way into Wednesday, Bingaman said.

“That’s exactly when people are making their way back from wherever they’ve gone,” she said. “So we really people to be aware of that.”

The rain will allow the different levels of the atmosphere to mix together more than they have been recently, Bingaman said. The result of that, she said, will be fewer air particles in the air.

The air district issued two Spare the Air days earlier this week and listed 12 total in 2022.