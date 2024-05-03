Tens of thousands of lights are slated to once again make the Bay Bridge twinkle, ending a roughly two-year hiatus since it went dark in 2023. This "portal of public art" is officially set to come back next spring thanks to new funding to Illuminate, the nonprofit behind the bridge's sparkle, its founder Ben David told SFGATE.

"I feel like I'm in a helium balloon today," Davis said. The organization's crowdfunding efforts recently reached the $10 million threshold needed to install an even bigger (and more durable) light system next year. "It's very satisfying, and it fills me with gratitude for so many people," he added.

Since Illuminate first launched "The Bay Lights" in 2013, the onslaught of car exhaust, wind, rain and fog deteriorated the electronic system and its 25,000 LEDs, forcing the nonprofit to turn it off last March and launch a rebuilding campaign.

The new installation, designed by artist Leo Villareal, is expected to be hardier and include 50,000 LEDs. Previously, the bridge's glimmer mainly benefited San Francisco, but once the new lights are installed on both sides of the structure's cables, they'll be visible from more places, including the East Bay, Treasure Island, Marin and south San Francisco neighborhoods like the Bayview.

Illuminate remains $500,000 shy of its goal, but it has enough money to start moving forward. The old lights are scheduled to start coming down in September, and then the new, custom lighting will get added (expect lane closures overnight during the project). The first official lighting will likely take place in March 2025, Davis said.

So far, more than 1,200 individual contributors made donations toward the cause, ranging from $1 to $1 million. The campaign received five gifts at the top of that range, from WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg, businessman Jerry Dodson, the Mimi and Peter Haas Fund, and one anonymous donor.

"I'm a huge fan of public art, and particularly the Bay Lights," Mullenweg told SFGATE. "It transcends categories and brings a little sparkle to the lives of everyone who sees it."

Illuminate deliberately did not seek money from the city — which has other pressing issues to deal with, Davis said — or corporate sponsors. The latter means that people will never have to look at an ad or logo, or call it by some company's name, Davis added.

"The Bay Lights are the Bay Lights, period," he said. "They're a gift from the people of San Francisco to themselves."