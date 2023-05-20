Bay to Breakers: Early BART trains, road closures planned for Sunday race

Before the 111th Bay to Breakers race returns to San Francisco Sunday, several Bay Area transit lines will run trains and ferries bright and early to help get participants — costumed and otherwise — to the starting line in time for the quirky fun run.

Starting at 6:20 a.m. four BART trains will operate along select stations, each scheduled to arrive at the Embarcadero around 7 a.m.:

Regular Sunday BART service will begin at 8 a.m.

CalTrain is running two special lines — Northbound Trains 601 and 603 — at select stations, starting at 6:02 a.m. at San Jose Diridon and 6:24 a.m. in Palo Alto.

The Golden Gate Ferry will also offer two extra trips, departing from the Larkspur Terminal at 6:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. en route to the San Francisco Ferry Terminal.

The annual 12k foot race — trekking from Main and Howard streets in the Embarcadero, to the finish line at Ocean Beach on the Great Highway — is one of the longest-running in the world.

Drivers should anticipate delays from road closures, which start as early as 7 p.m. Saturday and will reopen throughout the day Sunday, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Once the race begins, drivers and Muni operators will only be allowed to cross the course using the Embarcadero and Crossover Drive, traveling either north or south.

Here is a list of San Francisco roadways that will be closed this weekend, both before and after the race:

Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m. to Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m.

Howard Street: from the Embarcadero to Beale Street Steuart Street: from Mission Street to Southerly Terminus Spear Street: between Mission to Folsom streets

Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m. to Sunday, May 21, 5 p.m.

Main Street: between Mission and Folsom streets

Saturday, May 20, 9 p.m. to Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m.

La Playa Street: between Cabrillo and Fulton streets Fulton Street (westbound): from the Great Highway to 46th Avenue Fulton Street (eastbound): from the Great Highway to 48th Avenue Lincoln Way: from the Great Highway to La Playa Street

Sunday, May 21, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Beale, Fremont, 1st and 2nd streets: between Mission and Folsom streets New Montgomery Street: between Mission and Howard streets Howard Street: between Beale and 3rd streets

Sunday, May 21, 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mission Street: between Fremont and Steuart streets Beale Street, Spear Street: between Market and Mission streets Market Street: between Drumm and Steuart streets

Sunday, May 21, 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Steiner Street: between Grove and Hayes streets Scott Street: between Grove and Hayes streets

Sunday, May 21, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Baker Street: between Oak and Fell streets

Sunday, May 21, 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cabrillo Street: from 46th Avenue to La Playa Street Balboa Street: from 46th Avenue to the Great Highway Point Lobos Avenue: from 48th Avenue to the Great Highway

Sunday, May 21, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Howard Street: between 3rd and 9th streets 9th Street: between Howard and Market streets

Sunday, May 21, 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hayes Street: between Market and Divisadero streets Scott Street: between Grove and Hayes streets Steiner Street: between Grove and Hayes streets

Sunday, May 21, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Divisadero Street: between Grove and Oak streets

Sunday, May 21, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Baker Street: between Oak and Fell streets Fell Street: between Divisadero and Stanyan streets