Beach hazard issued Friday for Sonoma Coast

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers along the Sonoma Coast Friday to keep a wary eye for sneaker waves that have the potential to sweep people into the ocean.

The weather service issued a beach hazard for the waves along the coast from northern Sonoma County down to Monterey County. It expires at 6 p.m.

The sneaker waves, which can swell up to 9 feet in 15 to 17- second periods, pose the biggest threat on west and north-facing beaches, the weather service said.

The weather is nice today.☀ Going to the beach? 🏖 Use extra caution as longer period swells will result in an increased likelihood for sneaker waves. The greatest threat will be west and northwest facing beaches. #cawx #casurf pic.twitter.com/JuV2lx0YGX — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 26, 2021

Beachgoers are encouraged to watch the waves from higher ground for 20 minutes before getting closer to the water. They should not turn their back to the ocean, the agency added.

