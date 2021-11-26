Beach hazard issued Friday for Sonoma Coast
The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers along the Sonoma Coast Friday to keep a wary eye for sneaker waves that have the potential to sweep people into the ocean.
The weather service issued a beach hazard for the waves along the coast from northern Sonoma County down to Monterey County. It expires at 6 p.m.
The sneaker waves, which can swell up to 9 feet in 15 to 17- second periods, pose the biggest threat on west and north-facing beaches, the weather service said.
Beachgoers are encouraged to watch the waves from higher ground for 20 minutes before getting closer to the water. They should not turn their back to the ocean, the agency added.
You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.
Nashelly Chavez
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, The Press Democrat
Who calls the North Bay home and how do their backgrounds, socioeconomic status and other factors shape their experiences? What cultures, traditions and religions are celebrated where we live? These are the questions that drive me as I cover diversity, equity and inclusion in Sonoma County and beyond.
