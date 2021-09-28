Beach Hazards Statement issued for Sonoma Coast

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement warning beachgoers of hazardous surf conditions from 11 p.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday because of a building northwest swell.

The Beach Hazards Statement covered the coast from Sonoma County south to Monterey County. The dangerous conditions, including rip tides and large shorebreaks, are set to impact west to northwest facing beaches.

“This is the first larger northwest swell we’ve had in quite a long time, since last winter,” said Anna Schneider, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. She warned of waves up to 17 feet high.

She advised people to stay off rocks and coastal jetties, keep an eye on children and pets and never turn their backs to the ocean.

The swell will arrive Monday night, increase throughout Tuesday and subside by Wednesday, she said.