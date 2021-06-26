Beachgoer seriously injured by great white shark attack in San Mateo County

A swimmer was seriously injured in a Saturday morning shark attack at Gray Whale Cove in San Mateo County, according to police and fire officials.

The victim, identified only as a male, was bitten by a shark around 9:15 a.m. Emergency responders treated him with "advanced life support measures," and he was then transported to a local trauma center, according to San Mateo County fire officials.

The victim was able to swim to shore himself after being bitten in the right leg, police said. The shark was described as a great white that is an estimate six to eight feet long.

An update issued at 11:30 a.m. by CAL Fire San Mateo says the victim remains in "serious condition."