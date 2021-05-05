Bear sightings in Sebastopol, Cotati stir excitement, fear

Have you seen a bear recently in Sonoma County? Share your story and any photos or video, including when and where you saw it, with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com .

3. If a bear approaches you, make yourself look bigger by lifting and waving your arms.

2. If you encounter a bear in your yard, it will probably move on if there is nothing to forage. You can encourage the bear to leave by blowing a whistle.

1. If a bear breaks into your home, don’t confront it. Most bears will look for an escape route so don’t block exit points. Move away to a safe place. If the bear doesn’t leave, call 911.

Residents of Sebastopol and Cotati are in an unusually high state of alert, following recent reports of a large, furry nocturnal visitor.

This past weekend, a trail camera near Hessel Road, roughly five miles southeast of downtown Sebastopol, captured a picture of an adult black bear, ambling past a property owner’s wooden gate just outside the city limits.

A bear also has been sighted around the area of Lynch Road, Pleasant Hill Road, and Robinson Road, according to police.

“We are bearing witness to something unusual a-bruin,” noted a pun-intensive post on the Sebastopol Police Services Facebook page. “As fur as we can tell,” it went on, “he pawsitively doesn’t mean any harm. But if you happen upon him, show some forbearance and give him a wide berth.”

That post, shared more than 760 times, drew dozens of comments, ranging from wonderment and gratitude to fear. Some readers pointed out that a woman out walking her dogs near Durango, Colorado, was killed by a black bear last week.

The ursine sightings in Sebastopol were followed by another in Cotati early Monday morning, when a resident’s Ring security camera recorded a black bear plodding casually down West Cotati Avenue.

“If you come across Yogi,” instructed a post on the Cotati Police Department Facebook page, “please, do not get close. Do not attempt to feed and for crying out loud please don't attempt to get a selfie for TikTok!”

While bear sightings are rare in Sebastopol and its outlying areas, said the city’s police chief, Kevin Kilgore, wildfires and drought have pushed them into new habitats.

When bears are spotted so close to the city, he said, “there’s always concern they may come into neighborhoods.”

Kilgore asked anyone who sees a bear in or near the city to “obviously not approach it, to go to a place of safety” and call the police department at 707-829-4400. Officers would then reach out to California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.

In a follow-up to Monday’s Facebook post, Sebastopol police added a list of tips for residents in the area where the bear has been sighted. Those suggestions include bringing in pet food from outside, emptying bird feeders, and bringing trash inside.

“It’s like with stray cats,” said Steve Searles, a widely renowned “bear whisperer” and wildlife specialist who worked for decades for the town of Mammoth Lakes. “If you don’t feed ‘em, they won’t come. If you do feed ‘em, they think you enjoy their company, and they’ll be back tomorrow.”

Searles is best known for educating residents of Mammoth Lakes on how to coexist with black bears.

“The only thing black bears were afraid of,” Searles said, “was grizzlies.” But hunters in California had shot the state’s grizzly bear population to extinction by 1928. “The only place we pay homage” to grizzlies, he said, “is on the state flag. It’s kind of silly.”

The absence of grizzlies has widened the range of black bears, a species that is “super adaptable,” Searles said. “They will continue to expand their home range indefinitely. We will see bears in Bodega Bay before you’re dead,” he told a reporter.

That’s not a bad thing, Searles said. While expressing deep sympathy for the Colorado woman killed last week, he points out that “there’s never been a death (to a human) by a bear, in the history of the state of California.”

Most years in this country, he said, “there are more men convicted of eating people than (instances of) bears eating people.”

He cautioned against overreacting to the sighting of a bear on the edge of town — against the tendency in some places “to call a SWAT team, lock down schools, put up a helicopter.

“I mean ... it’s a bear.”

“We see them here,” Searles said of Mammoth Lakes, “and it’s part of our everyday life. We don’t have maulings, we don’t have people getting killed. We embrace it. We thank God for it. We enjoy it.”

