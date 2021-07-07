Bears spotted again at two Lake Tahoe beaches

Bears have been spotted at two Lake Tahoe beaches this week, marking three encounters with beach goers there in recent days.

A black bear was caught on camera Monday south of Tahoe City at Sunnyside Marina, where the animal wandered past vacant chairs and cornhole boards, according to CBS13 in Sacramento.

A day later, on Tuesday, three cubs and their mother were captured on video along the shoreline of Pope Beach in South Lake Tahoe, KCRA3 reported. The video, filmed by Nick Hansen, shows the cubs wrestling in the water near their mother as visitors wade into the lake.

It was the second time in nine days that bears were filmed at the popular beach. Jenn Watkins used her cellphone June 28 to record three cubs and their mother eating the leftovers from a family’s cooler before taking a swim. Watkins shared the video with CBS13.

“It was exciting,” she told the TV station. “For the most part, people stood back and were enjoying the moment. It was super cute. We weren’t at the zoo, but it certainly felt like it.”

It’s unclear whether the bears that Watkins filmed are the same that Hansen saw over a week later.

The June encounter worried California Fish and Wildlife officials, who are fearful these interactions increase the likelihood of conflict between people and bears. Although bear attacks rarely occur in California, not all bears have the same temperament and tolerance levels, according to the agency.

If you do see a bear, California Fish and Wildlife advises to slowly back away without making eye contact. Other ways to avoid encounters with the wild animals include making noise while hiking and not leaving trash, groceries or pet food in your car.

For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/Keep-Me-Wild/Bear.