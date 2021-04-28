Bearsun finishes walk from Los Angeles to San Francisco, raising $17,000 for charity

Bearsun, the life-size teddy bear who set out to walk 400 miles from Los Angeles, arrived in San Francisco Saturday.

Also known as 33-year-old Jesse Larios of Los Angeles, Bearsun left April 12 and camped outside along the journey.

Larios originally set up a GoFundMe to buy a new bear suit but decided along the way that he would donate the funds to a charity once he completed his journey.

The $17,000 raised will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Larios announced on Instagram.

"A lot of people were telling me that they've been in a dark place, and haven't been feeling like themselves, but Bearsun walking to San Francisco distracted them from the cloud of negativity they'd been in," Larios told Insider.

Larios told Insider he was planning to go on a new journey in a few weeks "once he patches Bearsun up," this time from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, with a stop in San Diego along the way. Then he intends to make the cross-country hike of some 2,500 miles from Los Angeles to New York City, which he estimates could take him close to three months if he keeps to a 35-mile-a-day speed.

“Of course, I'll have to sell some merchandise to get funds to tweak the suit and make it more durable and well-ventilated. But that's what's next — and I'm super excited,” Larios said.