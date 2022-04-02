‘Beautifully punishing’ Levi’s GranFondo returns, with new wrinkles

Routes: Piccolo : 32 miles, 1320 feet of climbing; Medio : 67 miles, 3929 feet of climbing; The Geysers : 81 miles, 6,000 feet of climbing; Gran (sold out): 125 miles, 10,500 feet of climbing; Growler sold out): 138 miles, 13,549 feet of climbing.

What to do, during and after the ride: The festival , open to everyone, nonriders included, starts at 11 a.m., featuring food vendors, a beer booth and live music (starting at 2 p.m.)

How to register: go to www.levisgranfondo.com, and click “register”

After a 2 ½-year absence, a popular mass-participation cycling event will make its return to Sonoma County this month.

Canceled by COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, Levi’s GranFondo is back, with a variety of new twists, including the town where it starts and finishes, the routes it offers, and its place on the calendar.

On April 23, and for the first time in the event’s 13-year history, the ride will be staged at the Windsor Town Green. In years past it had always begun and ended in Santa Rosa.

The GranFondo — Italian for “big ride” — features five routes, ranging from the family friendly, 32-mile Piccolo, to the stunning but sadistic 138-mile Growler, which comes with nearly 14,000 feet of climbing. (Both the Growler and Gran, only a bit less challenging, are sold out.) Participants under 24 can ride for free.

Formerly a fixture on the fall calendar, the GranFondo will be a springtime affair, moving forward, due to the frequency of autumn wildfires in northern California.

“We had so many challenges around the fall fire season, we just couldn’t take that risk anymore,” said Levi Leipheimer, the three-time Tour of California winner and former Rincon Valley resident for whom the event is named.

Why switch from Santa Rosa? Windsor was willing to cover some of GranFondo’s production costs, support that Santa Rosa couldn’t provide, said Carlos Perez, founder of Bike Monkey, the management company that’s run the event since its inception in 2009.

“Windsor has really opened its arms to us,” said Perez. “The partnership with them has been really great.”

It began with the equivalent of a successful dry run in 2018, when Windsor hosted an event called the Sagan Fondo, starring 3-time world champion Peter Sagan, of Slovakia. That event, managed by Perez and Bike Monkey, was also staged at the Town Green, and went swimmingly. “We hit it out of the park,” recalled Jon Davis, Windsor’s director of Parks and Recreation.

Perez then invited Davis to observe the 2019 Levi’s GranFondo, after which “we kind of kicked around how it would work in Windsor,” Davis recalled.

Perez made a presentation to the Windsor City Council, which was highly interested in welcoming the event aboard. Both his department and the council, said Davis, “are always interested in anything that’s sustainable, and promotes health and wellness.”

Long a cheerleader for cycling in these parts, Leipheimer is quick to point out that starting the GranFondo in Windsor gets riders into “the spectacular scenery that is Sonoma County” more quickly than if they began in Santa Rosa.

And when they roll past the finish line, smiling and streaked with sweat, the Town Green is custom-made for what Perez called “the festival component” of the Granfondo. Music and festivities will go until 6:30 p.m., and are not limited, Davis stressed, to just the people who participated in the bike ride.

Bike Monkey hopes to sell as much merchandise as it can. After COVID-19 hit, the Santa Rosa-based company asked its customers permission to retain their entry fees. That, Perez explained, would help them “keep the lights on while we navigated through this.”

The response was overwhelmingly positive, and helped the company survive. But that’s also resulting in a lean 2022. Many of the participants in this year’s GranFondo purchased their registrations two years ago. With ridership capped at 2,500 — down from well over 5,000 in some previous years — Bike Monkey won’t have significant registration coming “until next year’s cycle of events,” said Perez.

The long-term outlook is good. In the short run, he said, “we just need to be smart and frugal.”

In addition to migrating north, the 2022 version of this GranFondo has moved east — away from the Pacific coast. Both the Growler and the Gran routes feature the iconic King Ridge Road. But for the first time in its history, Levi’s GranFondo won’t send riders down the Pacific coast on Highway 1, from Jenner to Coleman Valley Road.

“We don’t have Highway 1 anymore,” Leipheimer allowed. But the new, 81-mile Geysers route, which wends its way across the Alexander Valley and up into the Mayacamas Mountains, affords riders its own jaw-dropping vistas.

Riders courageous enough to take on the Gran and Growler routes will find themselves suffering on remote byways — roads like King Ridge, Tin Barn and Skaggs Springs — that Leipheimer describes as “beautifully punishing.”

“If you really want to get to a place where your mind is still and you feel alive,” he added, “this is the route for you.”

This year’s Gran route is 18 miles longer than the previous iteration, and adds 1,500 feet of climbing. Masochists undertaking the Growler follow the Gran route until Cloverdale — then head east, and up, into The Geysers.

“That’s the most difficult, challenging route that’s ever been unveiled by us at Levi’s GranFondo,” said Leipheimer. “To the people doing it — just, wow.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.