Beavers reemerge in Scotland, to the chagrin of local farmers

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Wrapped inside a brown hessian sack, the baby beaver wriggled as it was carried to an examination table but gave up the fight as a veterinarian deftly punched a microchip into its thick pelt and removed clumps of brown fur for samples.

“It’s stressful for the animal,” Romain Pizzi, a wildlife specialist, said as he extracted blood from the scaly flat tail of the male kit captured just a few hours earlier.

Nonetheless, he added, this was a lucky young beaver.

“The alternative,” he said, “is that it’s going to be shot.”

Four centuries after they were hunted to extinction, mainly for their fur, beavers are back in Scotland, and so is their age-old battle with humans.

Gnawing and felling trees, building dams that flood fields or wreck drainage systems and burrowing into river banks — sometimes causing them to collapse — beavers have incurred the wrath of a farming community, which won the right to request permits allowing them to kill the animals legally.

But the sanctioned killing of an otherwise protected species has enraged conservationists, prompting a legal challenge and igniting a polarizing debate about farming, biodiversity and the future of Scotland’s countryside.

Although there was an official trial reintroduction of beavers in 2009 in the west of Scotland, the animal’s return is primarily a result of earlier escapes or unauthorized releases of beavers imported privately, mainly from Bavaria or Norway. The growing population is most evident in the streams of Tayside, north of Edinburgh.

The five-month-old kit in the examining room, weighing in around 9 pounds, had been caught in a trap in Tayside and rescued from what is called a “conflict area” — where, because of the damage the animals cause, farmers have won licenses to kill them. In 2020, they killed 115 of the animals, about 10% of a beaver population that now stands at roughly 1,000 across Scotland.

Animal rights advocates say that the once-native species is valuable for creating wildlife habitats and helping to preserve biodiversity, and they view the culling as a symbol of misplaced priorities imposed by intensive agriculture. But to their enemies, beavers are vermin whose mostly unplanned reintroduction to Scotland is causing needless damage and financial loss to food producers.

Flooding caused by beaver dams recently wrecked vegetables worth about 25,000 pounds, or about $35,000, said Martin Kennedy, the president of the National Farmers Union, Scotland, who said hardly a day went by without complaints in low-lying agricultural areas. To some members, it is “bigger than Brexit,” he said.

So contentious is the issue that it earned a mention in the new Scottish government’s draft policy program.

In Scotland, beaver territories, which vary in size but typically feature around four animals, have increased steadily — from 39 in 2012 to 251 in 2020-21, according to an official report. In 2019, beavers were given protected status, albeit with farmers able to apply for licenses to cull.

Now, a rewilding charity, Trees for Life, has challenged the Scottish government’s nature agency, NatureScot, in court claiming that it issues licenses too readily.

“It’s quite a sad story and one that reflects how difficult it is to have grown-up discussions about these kind of land issues,” said Alan McDonnell, the conservation manager at Trees for Life.

In Tayside, some farmers blame the rising beaver population on escapes from the Bamff estate in Perthshire, where Paul and Louise Ramsay run an ecotourism operation. The Ramsays brought Scotland’s first recent-era beavers to the site in 2002, when there were fewer restrictions, as part of their own beaver rewilding project.

The idea was to restore natural habitats on their land after centuries of drainage designed to maximize farm yields. A significant transformation can be seen in a wild, scenic stretch of the 1,300-acre estate, which has been in the family since 1232.

Tall trees felled by beavers have crashed into pools of water separated by dams. Along the bank of a small river stood birch trees that were almost gnawed through; a few meters away a beaver could be seen swimming with a large clump of foliage in its mouth.

Although the entrances to burrows are submerged, beavers dig upward into river banks to create chambers above water level. The dams they build regulate the water level of their aquatic habitats.

The 20 or so beavers living here have killed many trees, a point of contention for the Ramsays’ critics. But they have attracted otters, allowed water pools to fill with trout, frogs and toads, and given a nesting place in dead trees to woodpeckers, Louise Ramsay said.