Bed Bath & Beyond plans to soon close its large San Francisco location on Ninth Street, ridding the company of its only store in the city. The news comes weeks after the company announced the closures of three other Bay Area locations amid declining sales and possible bankruptcy.

The two-story location at 555 9th St. was included in a list of upcoming store closures published by Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday. Twenty other California locations are also on the list, including one in Vacaville. Last month, the company released a similar list, which included locations in San Jose, Antioch and Vallejo.

The chain of closures comes months after the company announced Aug. 31 that it would close 150 stores and lay off 20% of employees as part of a "strategic and business update." Locations in Larkspur and San Leandro were closed following the announcement.

The location on Ninth Street is part of a large retail center that includes Trader Joe's and included Nordstrom Rack prior to its 2021 closure.

"This transformative transaction will provide runway to execute our turnaround plan," Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. CEO Sue Gove said in a press release published Tuesday. According to the release, this plan includes "optimizing its store footprint, investing in inventory, and pursuing infrastructure improvements."

Bed Bath & Beyond's share prices fell more than 13% following Tuesday's announcement, the San Francisco Business Times reported.

As of Thursday, there is no set closure date for the company's Ninth Street location, an employee told SFGATE.