Subscribe
Shari Sarabi, chef/owner of Baci in Healdsburg, raises skewers of lamb, whole tomato, beef and chicken above the grates of the grill to promote even cooking. (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat)

Beef, Lamb or Chicken Kebabs with Marinade and Liquid Saffron

May 20, 2021, 2:34PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Beef, Lamb or Chicken Kebabs with Marinade and Liquid Saffron

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

For Beef Kebabs

2 pounds of beef tenderloin

½ tablespoon kosher or sea salt

¼ tablespoon pepper

½ onion, pureed

¼ cup liquid saffron (see recipe below)

1 tablespoon sumac

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

For Lamb Kebabs

2 pounds boneless lamb loin

½ tablespoon kosher or sea salt

¼ tablespoon freshly ground pepper

½ onion, pureed

2 limes, juiced

½ cup Italian parsley, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

For Chicken Kebabs

2 pounds boneless chicken thighs and breasts

½ tablespoon kosher salt

¼ tablespoon pepper

1 lemon, juiced

¼ cup liquid saffron (see recipe below)

½ onion, pureed

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Liquid Saffron

Makes 1½ cups

2 grams good-quality Spanish saffron

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoons hot water

1 cup cold water

Instructions

Beef Kebabs: To prepare the beef, trim the fat and cut into 2-inch pieces. Follow these steps in order and allow 5 to 7 minutes between each step. First, salt and pepper the beef. Next, add the onion, liquid saffron and sumac and mix well. Finally, add the olive oil and cover. Marinate for at least a few hours or up to overnight.

Lamb Kebabs: Cut the loin into 2-inch pieces and place in a large bowl. Follow these steps in order and allow about 5 to 7 minutes between each step. First, salt and pepper the lamb. Next, add the onion, lime juice, parsley and crushed garlic and mix well. Lastly, add the olive oil and cover. Marinate for at least a few hours or up to overnight.

Chicken Kebabs: Cut the breasts and thighs into 2-inch pieces and place in a large bowl. Follow these steps in order and allow each layer of the marinade to sit for a few minutes before moving to the next step. First, salt and pepper the chicken. Next, add the lemon juice, followed by the liquid saffron. Add the onion. Finally, add the olive oil. Marinate for a few hours or up to overnight.

For Liquid Saffron: Put the saffron in a mortar and pestle with the sugar, and grind to a very fine powder. Put the mixture in a squeeze bottle, and add the hot water. Mix well for a few minutes until very aromatic, then add the cold water. Add a small amount of the liquid saffron to your favorite dishes, which will add to the aroma of the food. Store in the refrigerator for future use.

Grilling the meats: Use the same technique for each type of marinated meat. First, divide up the meat pieces and skewer them evenly onto heavy-duty, stainless steel kebab rods.

Grill the kebabs on a barbecue, but don’t place the skewers directly on the grate. Instead, suspend them so the meat is 2 inches above the grate to allow even cooking without burning or charring. To do this, rest the skewers on angle irons or bricks covered in aluminum foil. Turn the kebabs every couple of minutes during cooking. Approximate cooking times are 10 to 12 minutes for the chicken and 8 to 10 minutes for the beef and the lamb.

However, the time will depend on the heat of the grill and your preferred temperature for the meat. It’s recommended to serve the beef and lamb between rare and medium-rare. Allow the kebabs to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

— Shari Sarabi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette