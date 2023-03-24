Beer fans flock to Russian River Brewing Co. for annual Pliny the Younger release

(Rumor has it lines are shorter Monday to Thursday and during the evenings at the Windsor brewpub location.)

Once inside, guests are allotted two and a half-hour at the pub, three “Youngers” (10-ounce pours) and two bottles of Pliny to take home.

Hours: Both brewpubs will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through April 6. Pliny will be available each day until the brewpub runs out of that day’s allocation. Customers can expect long wait times to get into the brewpubs with lines starting to form around 5 a.m. or earlier.

After an arduous 351-day wait since last year’s release, die-hard Pliny the Younger beer fans flocked to Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa and Windsor Friday to be among the first to sample this year’s release of the brewery’s ultra-coveted Triple IPA.

Available for just two fleeting weeks per year, Pliny is considered one of the country’s most exclusive, sought-after craft beers. Fans have been known to fly in from around the globe for a chance to taste what was previously the only triple India pale ale in existence.

In Santa Rosa, eager beer fans began forming a line in front of the Fourth Street brewpub at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, a day before the release. Lindsey Waddell, a longtime Pliny the Younger fan from Santa Rosa, was first in line.

“I’ve been coming to the Pliny release since before there was a line,” Waddell said Friday morning. “I’ve lost count how many times I’ve been first. One year, I showed up first, but when I ran inside to get a pizza, three people took my place.”

By 9 a.m. Friday, almost two hours before the brewery doors opened for its 19th annual release, the thick queue snaked around the northeast corner of Fourth St. like a thirsty serpent. It was cold — some said the coldest year ever for the release. The National Weather Service reported temperatures near freezing earlier Friday morning.

Christopher Jaramillo, from Upland, joined the line with his wife around 12:15 a.m. Friday. This was their ninth year coming to the release, but the first year they’d brought along a portable propane heater to take the edge off the cold. The heater made the experience much more tolerable, he said.

For Jaramillo, traveling 460 miles from Southern California to Santa Rosa for Pliny the Younger isn’t just about drinking a triple IPA.

“We used to just come for the beer, but now it’s much more than that,” Jaramillo said. “Of course the beer is delicious, but it’s also about the people, going to local restaurants, tasting wine. It’s transformed into a whole experience.”

What is Pliny the Younger?

Produced by Russian River Brewing Co. since in 2005, Pliny the Younger was the first ever triple IPA, with three times the hops and higher alcohol than its single IPA and double IPA siblings.

Making Pliny the Younger is an expensive, time-intensive endeavor that involves copious amounts of malt, hops, tank space and labor. So despite the beer’s celebrity status, it’s produced in limited quantities and available for just two weeks per year.

While the beer’s base recipe stays the same each year, the hop profile varies depending on the prior year’s hop crop. This year, there are no less than eight hop varieties in Pliny the Younger, including Simcoe, Amarillo, Chinook, Mosaic, Citra, a New Zealand hop called Nectaron, a French hop with distinct strawberry notes called Elixir, and others from the Pacific Northwest.

“The goal is to have a fresh fruit salad aroma and flavor to the beer, all coming from the hops,” says Vinnie Cilurzo, co-owner and brewer. “This year, the aromas and flavors have notes of grapefruit, orange, peach, apricot and nectarine. The finish is bitter and dry, but it really balances out the sweetness from the alcohol which is 10.25%. But we use certain fermentation techniques that prevent the alcohol from developing a hot quality.”

Last year, a spike in COVID-19 forced the brewery to postpone Pliny’s in-person release date, which historically has taken place the first Friday in February. In the meantime, brewery owners Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo decided to move forward with the beer’s wholesale distribution to bars and restaurants.

“Last year’s postponement turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” said Natalie Cilurzo, brewery co-owner and president. “We ended up having better time, with nicer weather and longer days in March and April, thus creating a better experience for our 25,000 guests who often spend more time outside waiting in line than inside.”

This year, wholesale distribution took place in early February, six weeks before Friday’s in-person release date.

Economic Impact

According to an annual survey by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, Russian River Brewing Co.’s Pliny the Younger release has a significant economic impact in Sonoma County. Last year, the beer’s release helped generate $6.1 million, a 20% increase since 2020.

“I’m honestly shocked people showing up for our Pliny the Younger release,” Natalie Cilurzo said. “There are so many other younger, cooler kids in town. It’s really our amazing staff that helps us stand apart from other breweries. We couldn’t do this without them.”

