Beer-stein-holding contest comes to Sonoma Coast

SANTA ROSA

Michelin-starred chef hosts harvest dinner

Kendall-Jackson will host its grand finale Farm-to-Table dinner of the season 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, with James Beard-nominated guest chef Kim Alter of San Francisco’s acclaimed Nightbird restaurant. Alter will join K-J chef Tracey Shepos Cenami and culinary gardener Tucker Taylor to turn that day’s harvest into an unforgettable dinner, which will also feature meat from Snake River Farms. Each course will be paired with plenty of Kendall-Jackson wines. Tickets are $300 per person and available at exploretock.com/kj. 5007 Fulton Road.

HEALDSBURG

Celebrate crush on the plaza

Enjoy a day of wine tasting on the Healdsburg Plaza for a good cause. Healdsburg Crush, a benefit for Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, is happening noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 15, with tastings from more than 60 wineries, a silent auction and plenty of food vendors selling delicious treats. The plaza event will be preceded by two days of bonus winemaker events, Oct. 13-14, including a special tasting, happy hours and lunches with gallery tours. Tickets are $125 per person for Oct. 15, with add-on winemaker events for $75-$125 each. Purchase at bgcsonoma-marin.org. Healdsburg Plaza.

WINDSOR

Broadway returns for encore at La Crema

Broadway comes to Wine Country as Bay Area native and stage star of “Hamilton” and “Groundhog Day the Musical” Taylor Iman Jones performs at La Crema winery, 3-6 p.m. Saturday on the lawn at Richard’s Grove. Pair your favorite Sonoma County wines with songs from “Wicked,” “Cabaret” and more at the winery’s second and final Broadway event of the season. Bring lawn chairs and blankets so you can sit, relax and enjoy. Seating is available on a first-come basis. Tickets are $60 per person and available at exploretock.com/lacrema. Wine and food from local food trucks will be available to purchase. 3735 Slusser Road.

HEALDSBURG

Baking contest with a delicious payoff

Bakers, start your ovens for the Healdsburg Baking Competition benefiting Zero Foodprint, a San Francisco-based nonprofit supporting regenerative farming practices. Bring your best cookies, bars, pies or snack cakes to the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market by 9 a.m. Oct. 21, where judges from Zero Foodprint and Quail & Condor and Troubadour bakeries will determine one winner and the public votes for another. Each winner will get dinner for two at Troubadour and a Quail & Condor bag of swag. See the full rules and enter to compete by filling out an entry form and making a $10 donation to Zero Foodprint at quailandcondor.com/baking-competition. North and Vine streets.

JENNER

Strong arms wanted to stein holding contest

A month of fun is planned for Oktoberfest at Jenner’s cliff-top Timber Cove Inn, including beer-stein-holding contests at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 21 and 28. Buy a stein of beer to enter. Whoever has the muscle to hold their full stein the longest wins bragging rights and a beer stein, plus their beer is on the house. At 4 p.m. Oct. 11, the inn will host a virtual tour of Germany along with a tasting of gluhwein, a spiced German wine. The inn’s Coast Kitchen will also serve Oktoberfest favorites including pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel and strudel. Make reservations for the stein holding and gluhwein tasting and more at bit.ly/3EXlqI8. 21780 Highway 1.

GEYSERVILLE

Halloween Carnival at Coppola

Get tickets now to bring little ghouls and goblins to Coppola Winery’s Halloween Carnival at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28. The entire winery and pool area will be decorated in its frightening finest for a day of games, a reptile petting zoo and even a fortuneteller. Food and beverages will be available to buy, including treats and sips for the 21-and-older crowd. All ages are welcome and costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $15 for children ages 3-12. Francisfordcoppolawinery.com. 300 Via Archimedes.

