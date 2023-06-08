Dramatic images shared by NASA recently detail the dramatic turnaround in water levels at Shasta Lake, California’s largest reservoir.

The Shasta County reservoir was filled to nearly 100% capacity last month due to heavy rains and snowmelt, as seen in before and after satellite images shared by NASA Earth Observatory on May 29.

It was the first time it had been that full since 2019.

The images were captured by NASA’s Operational Land Imager onboard the Landsat 8 satellite, Nov. 18, 2022, and the OLI-2 on Landsat 9, Jan. 29 and May 29, 2023.

In November, the lake stood at 31% capacity, according to the California Department of Water Resources. By May 29, it was 98% full.

The image captured Jan. 29 shows the lake at 58% capacity with a thin shoreline visible around the greenish water. According to NASA, the lake’s green color was likely due to suspended sediment.

California’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Oroville in Butte County, was also at near capacity May 29, measuring 97% full.

Both lakes are critical not only for the state’s drinking water supply, but also for flood control and crop irrigation in the Central Valley.