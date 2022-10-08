Before and after the Tubbs Fire: Photos show how far we’ve come

Many businesses, schools and local landmarks and complete neighborhoods were erased from the landscape after the Tubbs Fire burned its way through Santa Rosa.

The 2017 fires claimed 40 lives across Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties and about 6,200 homes. Sonoma County was hardest hit. Twenty-four lives were lost here and about 5,300 homes were destroyed.

To illustrate the immediate devastation and to celebrate how far our community has come in rebuilding from the ashes, The Press Democrat has compiled photos of before and after images of some of the locations scarred from the fire.