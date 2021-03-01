Before Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, there was Ahmaud Arbery

WAYNESBORO, Ga. — Scores of mourners gathered last week at a rural cemetery for a service to mark the first anniversary of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased by a trio of white men and shot to death on a residential street.

Arbery’s killing, on a sunny afternoon in a suburban South Georgia neighborhood, drew widespread outrage when it happened, particularly with its evocation of the tortured racial history of the South. And together with the subsequent police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, his death has contributed to the national furor over shooting deaths of Black people and the wave of protests against systemic racism.

The emotions surrounding his death are still raw, but they now must intersect with a thicket of legal issues that leave the outcome of his case very much in doubt.

At the graveside service and at a candlelight vigil in the neighborhood where he was killed, many of the mourners acknowledged that the past year has brought some progress. That included a new hate crimes measure and an ongoing bipartisan effort to remake the state’s 158-year-old citizen’s arrest law. The law was cited by an early prosecutor of the case when he argued that Arbery’s assailants had not acted illegally.

But the mourners also were steeling themselves for the possibility of more painful moments in the months to come, including a potentially explosive murder trial for the three men — Travis McMichael, who is accused of pulling the trigger; his father, Gregory McMichael; and their neighbor William Bryan, all of whom have been in custody in a Glynn County, Georgia, jail since their arrests on murder, assault and other charges last May. If convicted, each faces life in prison without parole.

“We are not seeking revenge. We are seeking justice,” said Kenya Sullivan-Crumbley, a minister in Waynesboro, Georgia, the hometown of Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones. “Justice is what is right in the eyes of the Lord.”

His supporters have found allies far beyond the world of liberal activists. They include Gov. Brian Kemp, a conservative Republican who has been accused by liberals of supporting voter suppression tactics that target African Americans, and who, as a candidate in 2018, suggested in a campaign ad that he might take vigilante action against immigrants living in the country without legal permission.

Last June, Kemp signed into law a new hate crimes measure that imposes additional penalties for crimes motivated by bias. The move came a few weeks after a hearing in the Arbery case in which a Georgia investigator testified that Bryan had heard Travis McMichael use a racist slur moments after firing his shotgun at Arbery. (The investigator also said that Bryan had used racial epithets in text messages unrelated to the shooting.)

Today, Kemp is among a group of bipartisan political figures backing a bill that aims to reform the state’s citizen’s arrest law, which dates to the year of the Emancipation Proclamation and would significantly curtail the ability of anyone who is not a certified law enforcement officer to arrest someone, allowing exceptions for security guards, private investigators and a few others.

“The horrific killing of Ahmaud Arbery shook a Georgia community to its very core,” Kemp wrote in an opinion column in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in February. Arbery, he added, “was the victim of a vigilante style of violence that has no place in our state, and some tried to justify the actions of his killers by claiming they had the protection of an antiquated law that is ripe for abuse.”

State Rep. Bert Reeves, a Republican and the House leader, said he expects a hearing on the bill sometime next week.

Still, lawyers for Travis McMichael said the law — as it existed Feb. 23, 2020, when Arbery was killed — will be central to the defense of their client, who authorities said was captured on video firing the fatal shots after a brief confrontation.

Lawyers for Arbery’s family say he was out for an innocent jog that day. In the early afternoon, a man in the Satilla Shores neighborhood saw Arbery enter a home under construction. There had been a string of burglaries and car thefts in the neighborhood in prior months.

The McMichaels later told police they suspected Arbery of the break-ins, and in a graphic video that captured the confrontation and killing, he can be seen running down a tree-lined street as the father and son wait up ahead for him.

Arbery and Travis McMichael, who was 34 at the time, are seen tussling over McMichael’s shotgun as McMichael shoots three times. Arbery then spins around, tries to run and falls to the pavement.