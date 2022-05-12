Before the Belvedere had a bar, it was home to a popular vintner

It’s hard to miss the grand Queen Anne-style building at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street in Santa Rosa.

The Belvedere, also known as the Lumsden house, was built in 1901 for William Henry Lumsden, the popular superintendent of Santa Rosa’s DeTurk winery, one of the largest wineries in California at the time. Lumsden was also the owner of several fleet horses.

The house was designed by the architect Brainerd Jones, who worked on a number of buildings — mostly in Petaluma — that are on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The Belvedere was added to the Register in 1983.

It cost $10,000 to build the house, a fortune in 1901, according to old PD reports.

Lumsden lived with his family at his home until he died in 1939. The house later went through several changes and renovations.

A 1971 ad in the paper showed a health club operated at its address, 727 Mendocino Ave. It offered a Viking sauna, a “figure analysis” and child care.

In 1975 it reopened as a “mini-mall” in its upper levels after $50,000 was spent on renovations. A dozen businesses resided in the building, including an art gallery, a pastry shop and a jeweler. A restaurant also opened in its lower level.

By the early 1980s it was a bed-and-breakfast inn with six bedrooms, including a honeymoon suite. Nightly rates in 1982 were $55 and $65.

As it went through different owners, the house was painted and repainted. It was blue in the 1970s, and by the late 1980s it was reportedly “moss green.”

The former Lumsden house became known as the Belvedere around 1970 due to a structural appendage that is one of its main features, described as a “large round tower,” according to the building’s 1983 Register of Historic Places application.

The historic home is currently visited by patrons of Joey’s Original Pizza and Gary’s at the Belvedere, a bar on the lower level with pool tables.

Gary’s at the Belvedere, the 440 Club, and The Dirty are part of a trio of bars at the intersection of Mendocino and College avenues nicknamed the “Tipsy Triangle” by some locals.

For more information on other local historic landmarks, check out National Historic Preservation Month events this month hosted by the Petaluma Museum at petalumamuseum.com/calendar-event/.

See the gallery above for photos of the Belvedere in Santa Rosa.