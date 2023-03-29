Because business is all about people, this new series will spotlight the interesting individuals behind some of Sonoma Valley’s most popular businesses. Have a suggestion for an upcoming profile? Email editor Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.

With every order from Cup of Love, owner Amy Granum places a small heart-shaped sticker on the cup — an homage to her family’s motto.

“When I grew up, my family would always say, like, ‘Why are your cookies so good, Grandma?’” Granum said.

Her grandmother would respond, “I put a cup of love in it.”

Cup of Love coffee cart is approaching its second year in business, which Granum attributes to the generous customers of Sonoma and the host of other small vendors who she’s leaned on for support.

Her doughnuts come from Danish and Donuts, a bakery on Highway 12. Cold brew is sourced from Yeehaw! Coffee, a craft coffee maker from Glen Ellen. And coffee beans come from a Masterpiece Roasters, a boutique wholesale roasting company in Novato.

“(Masterpiece’s owner) was a delivery driver for a roasting company. He decided to go in business for himself. Now he roast his own beans and I love it,” Granum said. “They're in the same boat as me: I'm just starting off.”

For years, Granum worked as a server at Black Bear Diner, just across Second Street West from where her cart sits today. She’d stare at the cart in the parking lot of the 76 Station and wish it were hers.

Granum had her doubts. She had never started a business before. She had no experience sourcing beans. She did not know how another coffee cart would compete in Sonoma.

But she kept faith that “one day I'm gonna own it.”

“I just started watching everything and I saw what the customers wanted, what worked, what didn't work,” Granum said. “So I thought, ‘I'm gonna rent this coffee cart out and I'm gonna carry what the customers want.’”

It was during her time as a server that she met her now husband, Andy, who pushed the single mother of two to pursue her coffee cart dream.

“He's the one that would say, ‘Amy, you should open your own,’” Granum said. “I don't think I would have done it if it wasn’t for him.”

When she took over the cart in 2021, Granum had her struggles. The lights she’d strung up on top of the cart went dead one by one. Sometimes she was short paying for doughnuts. And one day she ran out of lids for her cups.

But she had plenty of community love thrown her way.

Her baker at Danish and Donuts said, “Pay me tomorrow.” Scooteria coffee cart on Napa Street West gave her lids when she ran out. And a cadre of loyal customers help her when she needs it.

“You’re a little local? So am I!” Granum said, laughing with a smile a mile-wide. “That’s the way to do it.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.