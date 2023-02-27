Because business is all about people, this new series will spotlight the interesting individuals behind some of Sonoma Valley’s most popular businesses. Have a suggestion for an upcoming profile? Email editor Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com .

On any given night, Paul Spadaro greets a combination of dedicated local patrons, wedding parties and a rotation of tourists looking for a taste — or a mug full — of Wine Country.

The reason, in Spadaro’s view, is simple: his Plaza watering hole Steiners Tavern is an “institution in Sonoma.”

Spadaro comes from an “old North Beach family” of crab fisherman, carrying on a tradition handed down by his grandfather and father. With those connections, he started a seafood restaurant in San Francisco called PJ’s Oyster Bed in the 1980s.

“It’s a rough life, for sure. I grew up doing it,” Spadaro said of crab fishing. “I look at these younger guys now — actually a couple of my customers’ younger kids are working on boats now — I just think, ‘better them than me.’”

When he bought Steiners Tavern in 2004, Spadaro crossed his DNA with the floorboards, walls and bar top of one of Sonoma’s most storied businesses. And throughout a single day, Steiners changes with its kaleidoscope of shifting patrons.

“You got your morning clientele, your mid-morning, early afternoon clientele, your late-afternoon, evening, and then your late night,” Spadaro said. “That's what makes it so unique.”

The rich history of Steiners Tavern dates back to the old Union Hotel at West Napa Street and Highway 12, where the bar first opened in 1927. When the hotel was ripped out in 1956 to make room for the Bank of America building, Steiners moved to the historic Fitch adobe that now houses Valley Bar + Bottle Shop. In 2000, it found its current home at 465 First St. W., complete with classic swinging saloon doors.

Spadaro was working at Steiners Tavern when he learned of the owners’ intent to sell in 2004. In the 19 years since he purchased the bar, the business has seen an evolution of sorts, while maintaining its station as an affordable “every man” bar in an increasingly expensive town.

“Steiners always had this persona of the local rowdy bar,” Spadaro said. “People still don't realize we have food. You know, they come in and ‘Oh, wow, you guys serve food?’ And they lived here all their life.”

Coming from a restaurant background, introducing food at Steiners was important to Spadaro. What began with a few simple dishes soon grew into a robust menu of pub fare like burgers, pickle fries and wings. Not to mention the weekly rotating specials that can range from chile poblano pasta to fresh-made pozole soup.

Spadaro also ensures the bar gives back. He launched the annual Steiners Golf Charity Classic each October, which raises money to support Vintage House and the local chapter of the veterans advocacy organization AMVETS.

Yet with the changes introduced under Spadaro’s stewardship, even more remains timeless. Walls filled with memorabilia from Bay Area sports teams, newspaper clippings and an array of taxidermy are as affixed to the setting as the local bar flies. Stare long enough, and you’ll spot the black-and-white photo of tavern founder John Steiner.

Much of that is thanks to Steiners previous owners, Mario and Theresa Pardini, Spadaro said.

“They brought all the almost all the memorabilia that could be salvaged (from the former location at 487 First St. W.)...,” Spadaro said. “A lot of stuff still has local names on it, like some of the guns, some of the deer and whatnot.”

In 2020, like many bars, Steiners Tavern faced an existential threat from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sonoma institution that was open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day was forced to close, adapt and change again. With its loyal patrons, the bar weathered the storm and is again bustling with customers seven days a week.

“It's been a challenge, to say the least. But, you know, we made it,” Spadaro said. “Thank God Sonoma is what it is, because without my local clientele, and whatnot, it'd be a lot different.”

