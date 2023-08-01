5. I spend most of my free time seeing live music. I enjoy all kinds of genres and am happy to be in a place with great concert opportunities. I grew up in a very music-oriented household and have a strong appreciation for it. You can catch me at the local shows, as well as music festivals across the country.

4. Along with writing, I really enjoy making things. Whether it’s art, music, food or beer, I like to keep busy. I home brew with my dad, who’s been brewing for decades. I’m lucky to be apprenticing alongside my talented father.

3. I have two huskies, Kenai and Nala, and they mean so much to me. I never leave the house without bringing some of their fur along, though I try not to. They are big and goofy and the most loving dogs you could ask for.

2. I was named after Kate Wolf’s song “Emma Rose.” Though, some of the lyrics are a bit depressing — “The years went by and Emma Rose grew bitter in her grief.” Not yet, at least.

1. I play the guitar and have been a musician since age 5. I even had my own fifth grade band, a trio called The Flaming Dust Bunnies. I also play the piano and mandolin, but don’t ask for a demonstration as it’s been a few years.

“Behind the Byline” introduces readers to those who write stories, shoot photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat.com. We’re more than journalists. As you’ll see, we’re also your neighbors with unique backgrounds and experiences who proudly call the North Bay home.

Today, we introduce you to Emma Molloy, a news intern assigned to Napa County.

I found a silver lining or two amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It was 2020 and most of us were operating under a “new normal.” I was studying communications and media at Santa Rosa Junior College, but I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after graduation.

It was the first week of the fall semester, and I opted for a news gathering and writing course under my major. It was my first-ever class related to journalism. But I had always loved writing and decided to give it a whirl.

My professor recruited me for the student newspaper on the first day.

“You’ve got to take the Oak Leaf!” said my professor, Anne Belden, who was also the paper’s adviser.

I asked, what’s the Oak Leaf?

I had been so disconnected from the college at that time — the height of “Zoom University” — that I was oblivious to its nearly 100-year-old news outlet.

A bit embarrassed, I decided to join the publication that day. (I would go on to land a national journalism award as one of its reporters.)

But it wasn’t until several weeks later when I realized I had found my calling.

It was 3:48 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020, when the Glass Fire started in Napa County. Belden joined an Oak Leaf photojournalist and hurried to the front line. I didn’t head out there until a few days later.

When I did, with my press pass looped around my neck and camera charged beside me, my heart thumped heavily.

I wasn’t sure what to expect. I had evacuated my own home during the 2017 Tubbs Fire, and had experienced close calls in prior years. But never had I driven toward a fire.

Driving down Calistoga Road, the wheels of my car rolled through flames and the land around me was completely charred if not ablaze.

I felt anxious, but oddly exhilarated. I didn’t realize it would be the therapy I needed.

My family and I lost our home to a fire in 2008. We miraculously escaped, but it was traumatizing. It has shaped who I am today and makes me feel more connected to those who lost their homes during the Glass Fire; 1,528 structures were destroyed over a 67,484-acre swath of Napa and Sonoma counties during the 23-day fire.

Witnessing the seemingly endless rows of structures destroyed in the Napa Valley made me feel I was meant to be there. To look directly in the face of the fire helped me overcome my fears and unpack my trauma.

It was then when I also realized my passion for sharing people’s stories.

Seeing people go through what I once had gave me some purpose. I wanted to do something that would benefit the world — and that’s what I strive for in my writing.

I’ve always been a writer. Whether it was writing tales of my dog’s adventures as a child or lyrics to music over the years, I’ve always had my pen to paper.

I hoped to find a path that allowed for creativity and involved advancing the greater good.

That’s what being a journalist means to me — to elevate voices that otherwise may not be heard, to create space for honesty and to build connections within communities.

Before starting at The Press Democrat earlier this month, I interned for its sister publication, The Petaluma Argus-Courier, alongside some wonderful journalists.

I’m so grateful for the experience and knowledge I gained there and am excited to continue to strengthen local journalism.

I’m here to share life’s beautiful moments, along with its harsh ones, and to deliver accurate, truthful and important information.

I am so proud to be reporting for The Press Democrat and to be covering Napa County, a place so close to home for me.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.