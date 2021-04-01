Behind the marathon effort to free the stuck Ever Given from the Suez canal

ISMAILIA, Egypt - In the predawn dark, Magdy Gamal sat in the bridge of the Mosaed 2 and stared up at an iron wall of futility. So far, nothing in six frantic, hazardous days of effort had budged the massive bulk of the Ever Given, 200,000 tons of steel and consumer goods blocking the fourth-busiest shipping lane in the world.

Day after day, the unmoving mass had loomed over a beetle-like swarm of machinery and humans - excavators, dredgers, tugboats - that dug and pushed and pulled to no avail. With the engines and cables of the Mosaed 2 and the other tugs straining to the breaking point, every attempt to loosen gravity's grip on that hull had failed with each tide that deserted them, the waters receding in their unrelenting cycle.

"The tide is like a ghost we are trying to face," said Gamal, 30.

Now they were down to their last, best chance. On Monday, the sun and moon were aligned to pull Earth's waters in the same direction, producing a "king tide," one of the highest of the year. If the efforts failed again, the Egyptian government was ready to begin the colossal chore of offloading the Ever Given's 18,000 cargo containers one by one.

Global commerce was backing up by the hour at either end of the blocked Suez Canal. Economic and political pressure was building to free the ship. The world, distracting itself from a year of the pandemic, was watching.

All this made for even greater danger. Mariners know that haste and heavy seagoing machinery are a deadly combination. They call the area around straining tow cables the "snapback" zone, where breaking lines have been known to sever arms and crush skulls.

Surrounding Gamal were at least 10 other tugs and a hundred crew members. Egypt's image was at stake. He said a prayer and put his hand on the throttle.

Gabriele De Cesaris, left, captain of super-tug Carlo Magno, maneuvers in the canal during efforts to free the ship. (Christian Caruso)

It was nearly a week earlier, shortly before sunrise March 23, that a convoy of 20 ships had entered the canal at its southern gateway, beside the Egyptian city of Suez.

Fifth in the line, fitted with the 3 million-candlepower spotlight that all canal-crossing ships are required to mount on their bows, was the 1,300-foot Ever Given, about halfway through its run from Malaysia to Rotterdam. Stacked 10 high and 23 across above its hull were metal shipping containers, each the size of a one-car garage and stuffed with goods, including Ikea furniture.

The usual trip up the Suez Canal amounts to about a dozen uneventful hours along 120 placid miles. Crew members can stare east at Asia or west at Africa or north at the freighter ahead of them taking the same narrow shortcut between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

For officers, navigating the canal's skinny channel is more nerve-racking, like bicycling on a two-by-four. "You don't have any room for error," said Joe Reynolds, 55, a chief engineer who has transited the canal dozens of times. His container ship arrived not long after the Ever Given for a crossing that would be like no other.

At 7:08 a.m., with the sun an hour above the desert horizon, the Ever Given moved into one of the canal's one-lane arteries and approached a bend to the right. Satellite data shows the ship started to weave from bank to bank at more than 15 miles an hour, much faster than the canal's speed limit of less than 10 mph.

What was happening on the Ever Given's bridge, where the captain and two certified Suez Canal pilots were on duty, remains a mystery. But some maritime and canal officials have noted that a wind of up to 35 mph was blowing from the south, pressing against the wall of containers.

For more than half an hour, the ship veered from side to side, according to the satellite tracking, narrowly missing the banks until its stern seemed to brush the left-hand shore. The bow instantly sheered sharply to the right, and 400 million pounds of ship plowed into the sandy eastern bank of the canal at 13 mph.

It was 7:44 a.m., and the Ever Given was lodged stem to stern.

The ships behind it slowed their engines, then stopped. Julianne Cona, an engineer on one of them, the Maersk Denver, took a moment from securing her own massive vessel to post an Instagram picture of the ship now sitting athwart the Suez Canal.

"Looks like we might be here for a little bit," she wrote.

A mighty convoy trails behind

The ships trailing the Ever Given in the northbound convoy dropped anchor midstream. Some 30 southbound vessels that had already entered from the Mediterranean, meanwhile, gathered in the Great Bitter Lake area, one of the few wide spots in the canal. An additional 34 ships were already backed up waiting to enter the canal at its northern entrance at Port Said.