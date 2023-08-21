Downtown Santa Rosa restaurants, Belly Left Coast and Thai House both reopened this weekend after being closed for a few days in the wake of last week’s accidental fire.

The entirety of Thai House, as well as Belly Left Coast’s main dining area, reopened Saturday after they sustained about $150,000 in fire-related damage during the 2-alarm blaze that occurred Wednesday morning.

A second bar-and-event space for Belly Left Coast had significant damage and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time, said Quayd Stewart, who manages the kitchen at the restaurant.

The fire occurred days after Belly Left Coast’s chef and owner Gray Rollin left Santa Rosa to help his brother, a Maui resident who is also a chef, help those affected by the wildfires that devastated the island and killed at least 114 people. .

The restaurant’s kitchen, dining area and patio were unscathed by the fire and subsequent water damage, Stewart said Sunday.

Its tap room and eatery is serving most of its menu, with the exception of a few items that require further preparation.It will likely have all food items available by Tuesday, Stewart said.

Thai House, which had to patch a hole in its floor, is offering all menu items, server San Wise said Sunday.

Both restaurants closed after some rags with an oil cleaning product combusted in a trash can in Thai House, just before 12:40 a.m. Wednesday . The flames spread to seat cushions that were stored nearby and triggered a sprinkler, fire officials said.

Significant amounts of water flowed from the upstairs business into portions of Belly Left Coast.

No one was injured in the fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.