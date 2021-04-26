Beloved roadside tree hacked in two

A tree has fallen in Sonoma ‒ and the sound is reverberating throughout the community.

In the early morning hours of April 25, Sonoma’s iconic little roadside tree, dubbed Arnold the Tree by locals who drive past it on Arnold Drive, was destroyed by an unknown vandal equipped with what locals believe was a hand saw.

In recent years at least one anonymous resident has embellished the tree with seasonal-appropriate crafts and other baubles ‒ with Halloween, Christmas and Easter-themed decorations festively displayed for the enjoyment of passing drivers.

No one seems to know who cut the tree or why Arnold was targeted, but local social media pages have been rife with the news since the first photos of Arnold’s destruction were posted on Sunday.

Gary Gudmundson lives nearby, just off Arnold Drive, and he told the Index-Tribune that it was he who has been quietly decorating the tree since 2015.

“I was retired and had some time on my hands and I thought the decorations might bring a smile to people’s faces as they drove by,” he said.

The small, slightly bent pine tree rose to local fame when it was credited with helping lift Sonoma’s spirits after the October 2017 wildfires.

Since then, Gudmundson and others have been decorating the tree periodically throughout the years, for holidays ranging from Mother’s Day to Halloween to Easter and everything in between.

“If people see me out there decorating it, they honk, smile, wave ‒ some people have even pulled over to give me a hug,” he said. “To be honest, I can’t quite believe the attention it has gotten.”

Oz Robledo created the Arnold the Tree Facebook page in early 2018 and the page has attracted more than 1,500 followers over the past three years.

“That little tree made me smile every time I drove by it,” said Robledo. “I checked around and no one had done it yet so I created the page as a place for the community to chat about Arnold and appreciate it.”

He shared a photo of the felled tree on April 25 and the post had more than 240 sorrowful and angry comments within the first 24 hours.

The Sonoma Local Facebook page has launched a fundraiser to cover the costs of the $300 permit needed to replace Arnold. Sonoma Mission Gardens has offered to donate a replacement tree. Any extra money raised will go toward decorations and maintenance. Donations are being accepted via Venmo to @SonomaValleyLocal.

Sonoma Valley Rotary members have also pledged to get involved in the replacement effort, as they would like a new tree like Arnold to be the first tree among the 75 that the club wants to plant in honor of its 75th anniversary this year.

Arnold is located on a Caltrans right-of-way on Arnold Drive between Watmaugh and Leveroni roads. It is unknown who originally planted the tree or when.

Arnold decorated for Easter.

Comments on the attack from some of the 1,500 followers of the Arnold the Tree Facebook page “We are all angry and sad, but the person isn't worth two cents of spit, so we mourn Arnold and carry on because nothing can kill the spirit of Arnold.” “Passing him and wondering what decorations would be on him were a small thing I loved looking forward to!” “It’s like the Grinch stole our happiness. I’m sad for Arnold but also the person who’s life is this miserable they did this and have no regard for the community that loves the little things in life.” “I live in Texas now but love following this page as a memory of home. I can't even believe how evil people are. So sad.”