Jose Luis “Butch” Alvarez, Sonoma’s messenger who delivered mail to businesses and smiles to faces for 35 years, died early July 7 in Calimesa after a battle with cancer.

“Butch always made you feel like a friend and was a joy to be around,” said Janice King, president of the Sonoma Valley Jazz Society. “After running into him I would think, I love this town, we have such great people here!”

The postal routes Alvarez walked stitched together the Broadway business community. He was the heartbeat of the town when he got on the Conga drum and he tossed pitches to each new generation of baseball catchers at Arnold Field.

Put simply, he was the best of Sonoma, his loved ones said.

A year after his daughter Genevieve was born, Alvarez transferred to Sonoma from his post office job in West Covina. During the early years of his route, he developed friendships with his 570 customers, seemingly each of them having a unique and genuine sense of “Butch,” his daughter said.

“He would remember his customers a lot. He would know their kids and their age and what sports they were playing or what activity they were involved in,” Genevieve said.

“Say he knew someone’s son really liked the Sonoma Stompers. And so he would go to a game and maybe get them something. He was just very thoughtful about minor gifts to his customers.”

When the Sonoma Index-Tribune’s editor and publisher Emily Charrier’s husband was diagnosed with lymphoma, Alvarez went to work with whatever was at his disposal.

“Butch started pulling all these fliers from the Leukemia Lymphoma Society that came through as junk mail,” Charrier said. “He'd collect them all up and deliver them to me personally, at my desk, ‘in case any of it was useful.’”

While he worked as a postal worker in the city of Sonoma, Alvarez kept to his artistic passions at home. He wrote poetry, painted art and occasionally could be found dancing or playing drums with the Sonoma Valley Jazz Society.

“When I think of Butch Alvarez, I think of him dancing at one of our Latin Jazz concerts in the Sonoma Plaza. And when I see him dancing, he is smiling! “But every time I saw Butch he was smiling,” King said.

Alvarez was always inclined to the arts, whether it be music, painting or photography.

He also flourished as a youth coach, first for his daughter’s volleyball and basketball teams, and later with baseball teams through the Boys & Girls Club, CYO athletics and Sonoma Little League.

“Parents would just reach out to him and say, ‘Hey, can you work with my kid?’” Genevieve said. “Sometimes I think maybe he regretted only having one child because he just loves interacting with kids and teens and young adults.

“He was just very natural father figure just so many.”

But Alvarez also embraced “tough love,” which he inherited from his father, Jose Luis Alvarez Jr. — an accomplished photographer, talented painter and avid fisherman — and from his strict Mexican Catholic upbringing.

The biggest lessons Alvarez instilled in his daughter was how he carried himself. That, she said, helped her in her career as a journalist.

“He carried himself with lightness and friendliness and approachability,” Genevieve said. “He knew how to break down walls with new people. Like he would just talk to strangers. He could talk to anybody.”

Alvarez’s health took a turn in January as his cancer metastasized and spread to his lungs. Genevieve received updates from her home in Seattle and Alvarez maintained his positive outlook despite his worsening condition.

Eventually, he asked to plan a trip to Sedona, Arizona, for April.

“And then I see him in April, and I see how much he's deteriorated. So like a very proud, tough love Mexican man, he had kind of been hiding from everyone how much he had been declining,” Genevieve said.

They spoke about family, about “what comes next” and his fear, Genevieve said, because “’Mija, this might be our last trip.’”

The two walked around the desert shrub and sky-scraping plateaus. They touched red rocks and “tapped into” the spiritual vortexes famous in Sedona.

It was the last time Alvarez was able to walk without support. But he was never without the love of Sonoma.

Over 35 years of serving Sonoma businesses and residents, Alvarez turned a postal route into a life path, delivering smiles and recouping community.

“To have your job be the most popular guy in town was both really fun and sometimes really exhausting,” Genevieve said. “But he was the heartbeat of this small community.”

Alvarez’s family is still organizing his celebration of life services.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.