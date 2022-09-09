‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ star Captain Sandy Yawn headlines The Press Democrat’s ‘Women in Conversation’ event at Green Music Center

Captain Sandy Yawn, best known as the commander of a superyacht on the BravoTV series “Below Deck Mediterranean,” is the featured speaker at The Press Democrat’s upcoming “Women in Conversation” event Sept. 21 at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall and Lawn in Rohnert Park.

Yawn will talk with Press Democrat Senior Editor, Multimedia and Innovation, Allison Gibson about being a woman in a male-dominated industry and share stories (including one about being chased by pirates) in an exchange that follows an afternoon of activities and other conversations with women in the community.

Sponsored by The Press Democrat, the Women in Conversation series features experts who offer inspiration and advice on a variety of topics. In addition to the discussions, this month’s event includes a bevy of women-owned exhibitors and female-centric offerings.

Beginning at 3 p.m., local businesses will give away samples of their products, music therapist and recent North Bay transplant Brie Paige will perform and Sonoma Magazine Editor in Chief Abigail Peterson will speak with Santa Rosa’s Dr. Jessica August on overcoming impostor syndrome; Santa Rosa tax accountant Rebekah Smith on stretching budgets; and Petaluma therapist and author of “A Little Less of a Hot Mess” Kaitlin Soule on how mothers can better care for their mental health. Food trucks will be on hand, and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

At 6:30 p.m., Yawn will take the stage to dish on her long-running reality television series, in which she works and resides aboard a 150-foot-plus superyacht on the Mediterranean Sea, and give advice on breaking through gender barriers.

Admission is free for the afternoon talks and activities. Tickets for the conversation with Yawn are $44. For more information, go to www.socowomenevents.com.