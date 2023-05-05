Learn postures designed to increase flexibility, strength, balance, range of motion and stability for those 50 years and older. Classes are drop-in and no yoga experience necessary. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat.

Clare O’Callahan opened her yoga class Monday morning with greetings of love.

As her seven in-person students and the others connected via Zoom stood on mats in the freshly remodeled Windsor Senior Center, O’Callahan spread her arms wide and encouraged her devoted students to do the same.

“I give my love to Donna. I give my love to myself,” she said as she wrapped her arms around herself.

Her class spoke along with her, calling out names and wrapping themselves in their own embrace.

She speaks slowly, laughs easily and encourages her charges not to push themselves too hard.

Welcome to Gentle Yoga with Clare.

What is remarkable about this weekly class at the Windsor Senior Center is not its longevity or devoted clientele (some of whom Zoom in from as far away as France), but the fact that Gentle Yoga’s tireless leader is 93.

And she’s been practicing and teaching yoga for decades.

“It helps me a lot,” O’Callahan said. “It brings up just what I need.”

And in turn, O’Callahan’s gentle delivery, easy instruction and slow paced routine seems to do the same for the folks in the class.

“She’s so generous with her knowledge,” said Glenn Bolton, 72. “And keeping it gentle so it’s a good stretch, a good workout and great relaxation, and it helps bring yourself back into center.”

He’s been practicing about six years.

Bolton’s wife, Annie Hart, 78, has practiced yoga for decades and has been with O’Callahan since just about the beginning of her run at the Windsor Senior Center.

“She’s just loving. She’s full of love. She radiates and she’s gentle and she’s kind,” she said. “Gentle and yet it works.”

Hart said she hikes regularly, feels nimble and has learned tools to relax both her body and mind in O’Callahan’s class.

“It’s really helped me physically and mentally,” she said.

O’Callahan encourages mindful movement but also the exploration of relaxation and inner peace. She closed Monday’s class with a recitation of a poem while students lay on mats, eyes closed in a resting pose.

“I think that is another beautiful aspect that she brings as an instructor,” said Erin Stroud, recreation program supervisor for the senior center. “You know, here she is, 5-feet tall, she’s 93, and she’s doing all this. If she can do this, anyone can be brave enough to try.”

And sure enough, on Monday a guest showed up to observe Clare’s class and perhaps get a hint of her style.

O’Callahan regularly encourages students to use a chair or a wall for balance, if they need. Or to move into a position slowly, not to push too much.

She, too, uses a chair for some poses.

Last fall, after suffering some back pain, O’Callahan started enlisting the help of her daughter, Ann Marie Tuttie, 71, to help demonstrate poses for the class.

Tuttie, like her mom, is a lifetime practitioner of yoga.

“That’s how the class has been for the last couple of months,” Tuttie said. “I would get up in front of the class with my mom and she would talk us through it and I would demonstrate.”

O’Callahan’s hour-plus routine is mapped out on a clipboard. Poses are written in bold, black lettering.

Occasionally, O’Callahan drifts from what is written on the clipboard or simply forgets, and Tuttie gently brings the routine back into a flow.

No one seems to mind.

“Now you are in the position to do the …” she said Monday morning. “The what?”

Tuttie leans over and says “The fish.”

“Oh yes, the fish,” O’Callahan says, laughing into her microphone headset.

She laughs a lot.

Away from the class, I ask her to name a few of her favorite poses.

“Like everybody, I like savasana the best because savasana is complete rest,” she said. “I’m just joking.”

Savasana is also known as the corpse pose, where practioners lie on their backs, arms wide, eyes closed — everything relaxed.

“You didn’t know I was so silly did you?” she said.

But O’Callahan is serious about the benefits of yoga and what it has brought to her life.

“I wanted something to help me with my soul, with my emotions, with my mind, not just being slim,” she said. “I wanted to be strong and I think yoga did all that.

“I fell in love with it.”

And for decades, she’s tried to share that love.

Her devoted followers feel it.

“She looks great and gives you her concept of her lifestyle and I like that,” said Suzan Lewis, 76.

In a way, O’Callahan is not only a teacher but a role model, Lewis said.

“Wouldn’t you love to look and act and be like that at 93?” Lewis said. “I think that yoga just gives a clarity and a peacefulness and makes me slow down and think about everything I do. My life is better when I do yoga.”

