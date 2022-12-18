It had been almost 10 years since Shay Miller of Windsor had seen the horse she once owned.

His name was Koda, short for Camisado.

When he was Miller’s, she was a teenager and he was a few years removed from his days as a racehorse. But even with that background, he was, as Miller recalled, “very nonchalant.”

In fact, he was so easygoing, Miller, now 25, decided to sell him. She needed a horse who she could ride in competitions.

Koda, apparently tired of the racehorse grind, just wanted to play and snuggle.

She found a buyer in Central California she believed would offer Koda a sort of early retirement. Perhaps use him for lessons for kids or as a pasture pet.

Miller said the woman promised an easy second life for Koda. She also promised to send Miller updates about the horse.

But from the moment Koda left her care, Miller heard nothing. The woman who bought Koda cut off all communication.

On and off over the years Miller had looked for Koda, but to no avail. She posted inquiries on social media, places like Facebook geared toward the horse community.

Nothing.

But when the woman Miller says bought Koda a decade ago was arrested in January in Stanislaus County on animal cruelty charges, Miller began searching anew.

“I’m manic about this whole thing, trying to find him,” Miller said. “As bad as it is, I figure he’s probably one of the horses that is dead on her property.”

Then, on Nov. 17, someone posted a comment on Miller’s original sales ad created June 4, 2013: “ … he was just identified via tattoo at the texas bowie lot …”

Startled, Miller followed the tip, recognized her horse and kept reading the sales information.

If he wasn’t sold, Koda had a listed slaughter date of Nov. 24, she said.

“I went into instant panic,” she said.

In the sale videos and photos of Koda, Miller and friend and fellow horsewoman Jamie Buck, 25, could hardly believe what they saw.

First, he was unbearably thin. He looked like he would break under the weight of the man riding him in the video, they said.

And he looked lifeless to the two women who knew him well.

“It shows the last date to purchase him. It straight up says the slaughter date and that was the 24th and that’s when we were like ‘Oh crap,’” Buck said.

“We had no idea what this is like,” she said. “How do you get a horse from a kill pen? He’s all the way in Texas. How does that even happen?”

The launched a GoFundMe to pay for both Koda’s purchase and his transportation from Texas to California.

Within about a day they had reached the amount needed, just shy of $2,000.

He would be loaded onto a trailer in Bowie, Texas on Sunday, Nov. 20 and arrive in Stockton the following day. (His slaughter date had been set for that Thursday.)

Still, Miller and Buck had no way of getting Koda from Stockton the 100-plus miles north to Sonoma County.

“Shay and I don’t have a truck and trailer nor do we know how to drive a truck and trailer,” Buck said.

So Buck called longtime friend and fellow horsewoman, Tammi Bernd.

Bernd has “four horses and a pony for the grandkids.”

Her horses are “lifers.” One is 24, another 23. She owned their mother and grandmother, too.

Which explains, in part, why she dropped everything to help Miller and Buck bring Koda home.

With one day’s notice, Bernd cleaned her trailer, gassed up her truck and offered to take both Miller and Buck and another friend down to Stockton to collect the horse.

“I dearly love both those girls,” Bernd said. “Both are hard workers, both have the same attitude that I have toward animals.”

Which is what made the reunion with Koda so difficult for everyone.

When the driver unlocked the gate of the trailer and 19-year-old Koda gingerly emerged, all four women there to collect him started to cry.

“He was walking bones, like a walking skeleton,” Bernd said. “I have never in my lifetime seen a horse that thin. I have seen pictures but never in real life.”

For Buck, it was even more jolting because she had known Koda when he was Miller’s horse a decade ago.

“Oh my gosh it makes me want to cry,” she said. “Koda was a beautiful, fit, gray, spirited horse. When we saw him get off the trailer, he looked like a skeleton, he looked like he was going to die. I’m honestly surprised he didn’t die on the trailer.”

They stopped at least once on the drive north to give Koda more water.

“This horse clearly hadn’t had a drink of water in several days,” Buck said.

The four drove north to a horse farm in Sonoma County.

He quarantined away from other horses for seven days, Miller said.

At some point they learned he had an infection. A couple of his teeth looked bad. He had just one shoe. He had wounds on his flanks that Miller and Buck believe he got from being kicked by other horses or fighting for food.

He has a horizontal mark across his nose from a halter being on too tight for too long.

Koda has been visited by a veterinarian twice and is on a recommended feeding schedule meant not to shock his system.

In the four weeks he’s been in Sonoma County, he’s clearly put on weight.

“We are out of the scary stage and more into the really, really getting into feeding him stage,” Miller said. “He’s looking better, he’s getting better.”

But if the discharge from his nose is any indication, the antibiotics haven’t knocked out the infection entirely.

“Right now, our focus is on getting that snot cleared up,” Miller said.

Buck and Miller see him twice a day.

His personality is coming around, they said.

“I just let him out the other day in the arena to have a little bit of fun,” she said. “We don’t want him to burn too many calories but he ran around and rolled around.”

It’s the Koda she remembers from a decade ago.

After a mysterious, but clearly difficult past, Miller is clear about what she wants for his future.

No unwanted exertion.

No rides, no lessons on his bowed back, no work, no expectations.

He’s carried enough in his two decades.

“What I would want for his future, at this point in his life, is to maybe be a pasture pet. If he’s up for it we could walk him around, but for now my future for him is just pasture pal,” she said.

Koda is clearly a strong horse, but everyone who loves him hopes he doesn’t have to fight anymore.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com.