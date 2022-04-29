Benefield: After 40 years teaching ballroom dancing to kids in Santa Rosa, Stephen Nordquist hangs up his dance shoes

Wearing a tuxedo and buffed and shined black Oxfords, Stephen Nordquist, 72, box stepped and cha-cha’d, twirled and tango’d Tuesday night, calling out instructions via a microphone that wrapped around his neck and landed in front of his masked face.

In two, sweeping circles, hundreds of teenagers wearing white gloves and long dresses, dress suits and ties, danced in time to Nordquist’s instructions.

“There’s a little pause there. You are kind of tying a bow. The nightclub two step is a beautiful dance,” Nordquist said, moving with instruction partner Stephanie Roza.

Quick quick in

Quick quick out

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xJmh_H3jW5w">Click here to view this embed</a>.

When the two one-hour sessions concluded and the teenagers made their way from the main hall of the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Santa Rosa, it marked the 24th and final lesson of the 2021-22 season of Nordquist Ballroom Dance.

It also marked the end for Nordquist. After nearly 40 years and approximately 10,000 students, Nordquist is retiring.

He and his wife, Shirley, who died in 2015, took over the program from Shirley and Bob Burkart in 1985, and now Nordquist will hand the program over to a new pair.

He has tapped the shoulders of Jessica and Jason Taylor who will continue on with a program that has for decades taught kids how not only to box step and cha-cha, but how to rise from a chair, how to offer a hand and how to introduce oneself to a stranger.

A little antiquated? Maybe. Necessary and fun? Absolutely, Nordquist insists.

‘Sign me up’

“I love it,” he said. “I know what it did for me. I wasn’t big into sports. It’s the whole thing, the positive reinforcement, what it does for confidence in kids.”

Since 1985 Nordquist has presided over this program. It’s the same class he took as a teen. The same class that was launched in 1959.

In many ways it’s like a time machine.

“I was 12 years old and my mother said she’d heard about Burkart’s,” he said. “She said, ‘You are going to go to this dance class.’”

But unlike some teens who over the years have come through his doors at the behest of their parents, Nordquist was an easy sell.

“You get dressed up, which I like, and there are girls and there’s music. Well, sign me up,” he said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5nrYeUe3A1E">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Nordquist has always loved to dance, and he stayed in touch with the Burkarts. And in the early ’80s, his phone rang. It was Shirley Burkart.

“She called me one Sunday morning and said, ‘I want you and Shirley to come up and have some pie and coffee with us,’” he said. “My antenna went up. Something is up. But we did and she said, ‘We want you to train with us and see about taking the over the program.’”

Like with his mom so many years before, Nordquist was an easy sell.

“I stopped at Roos/Atkins on the way home (to buy a tuxedo) and next Tuesday we were in class. We never left,” he said.

When the Burkarts officially retired in 1985, the program became the Nordquists’.

But — and Nordquist is the first to say this — very little changed.

That’s the idea behind this dance program. They have a dress code: dresses must be at least knee length and cannot be strapless; white gloves and nylons. Suit or sport coat with a tie are required, as well as dress shoes. No white socks.

No unnatural color hair dye or visible tattoos are allowed. Lead dancers cannot have nail polish, earrings or facial piercings.

But just below that description on the website is this message: “We are actively working toward updating our policies … if you identify as nonbinary, we request that you follow the leads dress code and stick to one dance (role) for the entire dance season.”

It may seem like a simple thing, but expanding inclusivity is important to Luke Stenger, a sophomore at Sonoma Academy, who on Tuesday night had his long, brown hair pulled back tight, per the evolving dress code rules.

“It used to be only girls and only guys could dance in the follow/leads positions and it’s getting a lot better now. I’m really glad because I like having my long hair,” he said. “Even though it’s kind of an antiquated thing, it’s keeping up with modern standards of respect.”

“I really love the community,” he said.

As Nordquist called out instructions Tuesday night, he used “lead” and “follow” often to define dance roles, rather than “boy” and “girl.”

“With me it was always ‘girl’ and ‘boy,’ but the world is changing,” he said. “However they fall, they have to wear a suit and tie, no earrings and no facial piercings if you do the lead.”

The conversations about rules and guidelines are ongoing, he said.

“We’ve discussed nylons,” he said.

One thing not debated? Leads’ socks.

“We have a sock check,” he said with a laugh. “Dude, pull up your pant leg. Busted.”

Friends Rachel Woo and Anya Fouts started the program as seventh-graders. They have danced every year and now are in their fourth year of junior instructor club.

“I feel like it’s something people don’t expect you to do. It’s very unique. It’s kind of a cool skill to be able to say you have,” said Fouts, a senior at Santa Rosa High. “I think there is a lot of building confidence and being able to talk to your peers and I think that that’s really important in this day and age.”

Woo, a senior at Sonoma Academy, said the takeaways go beyond dance.

“There are some lessons that the club does teach you, like how to present yourself and carry yourself in the world, and they taught us that from a very young age,” she said.

But it’s very much about the fun of dancing, too.

“There’s something very beautiful about partner dancing and that connection you can build with another human being,” she said.

‘It’s time’

As the world and the music changes, some things stay and some things will go.

But the steps to the cha-cha don’t change.

1, 2, 3 cha cha cha

Back step cha cha cha

Front step cha cha cha

Nordquist said he feels confident in the next iteration of this age-old school that just under his guidance has likely seen about 10,000 teenagers waltz in and waltz out of the doors of the Vets building.

“I have been working with Jessica and Jason and they have been with me three or four years. With this, I’m moving toward the door,” he said. “Now I’m just an extra groom at the wedding.”

“It’s time.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.