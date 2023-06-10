To find out more about Play It Forward Foundation, go to: www.pifmusic.com .

For Slater Middle School music teacher Sara Williams, spotting talent and desire in a young musician is the easy part.

Giving those students an avenue to explore that talent can be considerably more difficult.

Instruments are expensive. Private music lessons can be too. The barrier to entry for some kids can be rough, Williams said.

But thanks to Play It Forward Music Foundation, Williams has been able to connect students with both instruments and private lessons.

“I have plenty of kids who can afford private lessons, but I have a lot of kids who would love to but can’t,” she said. “Finding (Play It Forward) is a way that I can make it equitable for my students because it felt very divided.”

Play It Forward, launched in 2017, is a burgeoning nonprofit music program meant to expand, for both kids and adults, access to instruments, lessons and the community that music making can inspire.

Like many, the group went largely dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But sensing a need that the community could use the healing and empowerment that learning, playing and experiencing music can bring, Play It Forward has actually grown its offerings post-pandemic, thanks in large part to a slew of new financial grants, a new part-time executive director and an expanded board of directors.

“The mission of Play It Forward is exciting,” Jennifer Frengel, the foundation’s new part time executive director, said. “We want people to be part of the growth because we are trying to grow not only who we serve, but how many people we have to serve those people.”

“After two years of really not very much activity, it’s been kind of fun to see it grow,” she said.

That mission has ignited support from a number of area benefactors: Impact 100 Redwood Circle, Junior League Napa-Sonoma, Bill Graham Memorial Foundation, plus their own in-house fundraising events like live shows and auctions.

The revamped website went live this week. The organization got four applications for subsidized lessons almost immediately.

The idea behind subsidized lessons is not only so that people, not just kids, in different financial positions can access music lessons, Frengel said, but also that music teachers are supported to continue sharing their craft.

Students pay on a sliding scale, and Play It Forward makes up the difference between that amount and what the instructor typically charges.

“It serves two functions, it supports the music teacher but also supports students,” she said. “Music teaching is not lucrative. Play It Forward can step in and supplement so the student gets the lesson but the teacher gets paid.”

Frengel, who teaches piano to about 50 students, said she’s constantly telling fellow instructors to keep an ear to the ground for potential students — kids and adults — who are struggling to make lessons work financially.

“Think of all of the genius out there that we know about. But there is way more genius that we don’t know about because they don’t have access to an instrument or a teacher,” she said.

That outreach is now extending to school teachers like Slater’s Williams.

Williams was given nine guitars by Play It Forward to supplement an aging collection of instruments. That gift, she said, allowed her to use her limited funds to upgrade other parts of her instrument catalog.

“I was like, ‘This is awesome, now I can start replacing flutes and clarinets,’” she said.

It also allows students who do not have instruments of their own to check them out over the summer.

That’s exactly the aim, Frengel said. And she’s trying to get the word out to other band teachers that Play It Forward is here to help.

“That’s the dream of the Impact 100 grant,” she said. “A lot of times, parents are not even sure where to begin to look. So to have an advocate everywhere, to help them with the process is the idea.”

Play It Forward is also bringing back, in expanded form, one of its original programs that brought musicians into The Living Room, a day center for at-risk women and children in Santa Rosa.

The idea is to pay, with grant funding, a rotating lineup of professional musicians to lead weekly sessions in guitar, piano, singing even songwriting. Woman can drop in, participate or simply listen.

“Oftentimes when it comes to art or any creative process, it’s so critical in a person’s pathway to healing,” said Angelina Coleman, Life Center Coordinator for The Living Room. “It’s something they can own and something they can have control over and that is healing,”

The full program is expected to include teachers to offer music experiences for children at The Living Room as well.

In addition to the expanded offerings, Play It Forward will continue to offer weekly and biweekly programs at New Horizons School and Learning Center for students who need different approaches to learning, as well as at Journey Academy at TLC Child and Family Services in Sebastopol.

Frengel credits the increased support for Play It Forward’s programs both to the power of music, but also to what the community has been through collectively.

One of the foundation’s inaugural efforts was to raise funds to replace instruments lost in Northern California wildfires.

That collective need for healing has only grown.

“I think that music in a huge way can help with people’s all-around, general well being,” Frengel said. “Whether you are working through trauma or just need a place to escape. It can be cathartic.”

