Michael Prather remembers feeling a little lost as a newcomer on the Slater Junior High School campus back in 1959.

But then he connected with Carlo Bottini.

Bottini, a young teacher reared in Petaluma and who joined Slater’s staff right out of college, had an open-door policy at lunch.

He’d welcome all comers to his room, fire up a black and white film projector and show movies, giving kids a respite from the social turmoils of junior high.

“I think he was attuned with students and picked up on kids that had a little bit of a lost look, a deer in the headlights look,” said Prather, now of Lone Pine. “He was just a remarkable fellow.”

Bottini, who taught history at Slater before becoming a school counselor there, worked for more than four decades on the Sonoma Avenue campus.

Thousands upon thousands of kids, spanning decades, either had Mr. Bottini in class or as a counselor.

“I just remember he was very personable. He was interested and focused on you when you were talking to him,” said Lois Heaney of Santa Rosa.

Heaney was a Slater student starting in 1954.

“He was impressive to the kids,” she said. “We thought he was a really nice guy, that’s why we ended up calling him ‘Mr. Bo.’”

To extend his reach, he spent summers first running Camp Wa-Tam, Santa Rosa’s flagship summer camp for kids, and soon after, launching the city’s sailing and boating program at Lake Ralphine.

City officials estimated that upon his retirement in 1992, Bottini had taught more than 10,000 students to boat and sail.

Bottini died Jan. 27 of bladder cancer. He was 92.

Carlo Bottini was born Oct. 14, 1930, in Petaluma to Rina and Albert Bottini. His only sibling, a sister, died at birth.

After graduating from Petaluma High School, he studied at San Jose State University where someone suggested he’d make a good teacher.

“He really loved history,” Bottini’s daughter, Lynn Silvas of Santa Rosa, said.

Bottini, with his wife Mary, moved into a house not far from Slater’s campus. So in the early days of his career, Bottini, like many of his students, would walk to school.

And like many teachers and school employees, Bottini took a second job in the summers.

And for this job, the beloved junior high teacher became “Hunting Bear.”

Bottini was Camp Wa-Tam’s founding director and as such oversaw one of the many practices that would grow into dearly held traditions, including giving camp staffers and volunteers nicknames.

For decades Wa-Tam campers would learn archery, take day hikes, make lanyards and spend one night under the stars.

Eventually Bottini would move over to running the city’s summer boating and sailing program, where he taught budding sailors how to tie bowline knots and the difference between the bow and the stern, and the boom and the mast.

When the family moved to a home off of Montgomery Drive on the north side of Howarth Park, the Bottinis could hear Carlo giving lessons on the water nearby.

“At our home we could always hear him on the loudspeaker on Lake Ralphine, like ‘Push the tiller to the right,’” Silvas said.

Ever smiling and always patient, Mr. Bottini, never not wearing his Tilley hat, would instruct kids before putting them in Lasers, Sunfish or, for the unlucky, the down-market boats dubbed “Flower pots.”

For many years, I was one of those students Mr. Bottini taught to sail. Those classes were a highlight of summer.

During one race, my boat collided with another sailor’s. My boat took the brunt of it — my memory tells me the wreck created an actual hole. I also remember being very scared about Mr. Bottini’s reaction.

He steered his boat out to me and examined the damage.

Still smiling, he urged me sail on, saying we’d worry about the damage later. That was the last I heard of it.

Bottini spent 43 years teaching and counseling at Slater before retiring. And he spent 30 summers working at Camp Wa-Tam and running sailing and boating programs at Lake Ralphine.

The boathouse there now bears his name.

In retirement, he spent countless hours in his yard and garden, Silvas said.

He was a member of multiple garden groups and many clubs used the Bottini home and grounds for tours.

“Kiwis, raspberries, boysenberries, strawberries, almond, pears, nectarine,” Silvas said.

And sometimes they’d have visitors who had nothing to do with their garden.

“A lot of times people would stop by our home just to see him because he was so kind to them,” she said.

“He was a very kind person,” she said. “He never had a bad word to say about anyone. As a counselor, you sometimes get the kids who are being knuckleheads but he always saw the bright side, he always saw the good in them.”

In addition to his wife of nearly 71 years, Mary Bottini, and his daughter Lynn Silvas, Bottini is survived by daughter Diane Grant of Santa Rosa; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

No services are planned.

Donations in Bottini’s name may be made to the Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks Department.

