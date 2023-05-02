Nearly every time I step into a crosswalk, I think of Christopher Rowe.

I thought of him yet again when I read my colleague Madison Smalstig’s story Sunday about a particularly dangerous Santa Rosa crosswalk in which a then 13-year-old and 19-year-old were hit by cars six weeks apart earlier this year.

It’s a crosswalk — at Hoen Avenue near Sierra Creek Lane — that has worried residents for years.

When then 13-year-old Atticus Pearson was struck in that crosswalk he had to be airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland. Today he is relearning to talk and will have to take antibiotics for the rest of his life.

The whole tragedy brought me back to Christopher Rowe.

But truth be told, any debate over crosswalk safety brings me back to Christopher Rowe.

Christopher was a 4-year-old in 2011 when he was hit by a car while walking in a Santa Rosa crosswalk — across town from where Atticus was hit — with his two sisters, ages 4 and 6, and his mom, Michelle.

They were headed to soccer practice.

They, like scores of other families that day, were using the crosswalk at West Ninth Street and Rockwell Place to get to Jacobs Park, which on this evening was teeming with tiny soccer players and their families.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.735899&lat=38.4420816&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The day after Christopher was hit, he died.

I think of him not only because of the unfathomable tragedy of the death of a 4-year-old, but also because on that evening 12 years ago, I had walked in the same crosswalk just minutes before Michelle and her kids.

And like Michelle, I had a 4 and 6-year-old in tow.

And like Michelle, my 6-year-old was headed to soccer, wearing too-big-shin guards and juggling a water bottle.

I hustled them across the busy road, toward a park bustling with kids and families.

“It’s been 12 years now since it happened and I’m still constantly fearful of crosswalks,” Michelle told me.

“When an incident like this happens in anyone’s life, whether … it’s a 13-year-old on antibiotics for the rest of his life or whether it’s me losing my son and my girls witnessing it, I think many people think life goes on,” she said. “They stop thinking what it does to families.”

What it did to the Rowe family was heartbreaking. Michelle and her husband Jim lost their only son. Their two daughters lost their brother, one of them their twin.

But Rowe is clear: What her family went through 12 years ago was the beginning of unfathomable sorrow, yes. But despite it all, they are surviving. Thriving even.

“We have all changed and look at life differently,” she said. “My girls are both compassionate and very thoughtful about what others are going through.”

But it’s taken time. It’s taken work.

“We are doing really well,” she said. “But the pain and the suffering and the grief never ends and the fear never ends.”

In the wake of Christopher’s death, Michelle and Jim Rowe took action.

They celebrated the neighborhood that had created a memorial to their son. They attended court hearings for the man who hit their boy and kept driving.

And they sued the city of Santa Rosa.

The Rowes contended that the crosswalk, which leads to a popular park as well as to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, was inherently dangerous with inadequate warning and speed limit signs, which were partially obscured by passing traffic and untrimmed foliage.

They demanded changes to that area.

Even though they eventually dropped their suit with the city and got no money, they successfully advocated for changes to that intersection.

Bright yellow signs indicating pedestrian crossing were installed on both sides of the road. A reflective marker is now affixed in the center of the road reading “State Law Yield to (Pedestrians) Within Crosswalk.”

“I fought for that,” Michelle said.

“I do think it was addressed after Christopher was killed,” she said. “I think the city did step up.”

But that fight came at a cost.

Jim Rowe, first diagnosed with cancer in 2010, was fighting a recurrence of the disease after Christopher’s death.

He died almost two years to the day after he lost his son.

The Rowes were successful in changing that intersection in the wake of Christopher’s death, but today the problem is bigger, Michelle said.

People are going too fast, focusing on things other than driving, not aware of others using the road.

She sees it every day. She read it in Sunday’s story about Atticus Pearson, the boy who was critically injured walking to school.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NJaokXdeaGE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The driver in that incident was not at fault because Atticus was looking at his phone when he stepped into the crosswalk, but surely better signage and safety infrastructure would help.