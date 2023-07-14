Classes are held at the Person Senior Wing of the Finley Community Center, 2060 West College Ave., Santa Rosa.

You can hit the ball out of bounds. You can hit it twice. You can hit it with two hands, or with a fist, or with an open hand.

You can hit it into the net and keep playing.

The only real rule here is to keep playing. And to keep laughing.

Welcome to chair volleyball at the Person Senior Wing at Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa — where rules go to die and laughter is the law of the land.

“We have no rules and nothing is not allowed,” chair volleyball instructor Jae Newman said.

Inclusivity is Newman’s theme. No one keeps score. No one demands a position on the court. All abilities are welcome.

“If someone can’t do it and they are slightly handicapped and get ousted — I don’t want that to happen,” she said.

So on a recent Wednesday morning, 10 players were spread over two courts. Two players used chairs, others stood.

The nets are slung low and the ball, well, the ball is a not a volleyball but a large beach ball.

It slows the game down, takes a bit of the fear factor away.

“You can exercise sitting in a chair,” Newman said. “You are reaching in different directions and your heart rate goes up and your eye hand coordination goes up and your brain is doing a lot of work, ‘Is the ball coming to me? Oh, it is, where do I need my hand? How hard do I have to hit it?’ All that stuff is brain work that we are unaware of.”

But it’s all work that benefits those who play.

Mimi Herschkowitz is one of the volleyball players who uses a chair. She also appears, at least on this day, to be one who is having the greatest time.

Chair volleyball has got her moving again after an operation left her right side largely numb.

“I really couldn’t walk,” she said. “Now I can walk two miles and that’s because I come here.”

In addition to her body, chair volleyball has been good for her spirit.

“I love the social interaction,” she said. “We laugh and just have fun with each other.”

Evan Dudley discovered the class a year ago after being encouraged to attend in the wake of the death of Mary, his wife of 50 years.

“I had nothing to do and I had depression because of my wife dying,” he said. “(Veterans Affairs) told me to come here so I did. I found the balance class and that led to volleyball.”

Clearly the balance class is reaping returns: Dudley is the only guy in this session who uses his feet to get the ball over the net almost as often as he uses his hands.

We told you there were no rules here.

“It’s great,” he said. “You exercise your whole body — your legs, your feet, your hands, your wrists, your arms, your elbows. Everything gets used, even your smile.”

Volleyball with a beach ball inspires quickened reaction time without the threat of getting popped in the face.

It also presents balance challenges that can reap rewards over time, Newman said.

“When we talk about improvement, at least in my classes, we take a real long view,” Newman said. “We are talking about maybe two months later and you realize that your arms are stronger.”

Or, in Herschkowitz’s case, that you can walk farther than you had in some time.

Newman is looking to help people expand their upper body mobility, agility and fluidity of movement.

“We stretch and strengthen parts of our bodies to be able to walk rather than shuffle,” she said. “If you shuffle, your chances of falling increase. We try to keep people from shuffling.”

Newman said many of the folks who show up are dealing with chronic pain. The volleyball class allows them to expand their range of motion.

Plus, it’s hard not to laugh when playing with a beach ball.

“On a physiological level, it’s a breathing and abdominal exercise,” Newman said of a hearty laugh.

“But also laughing just brings you joy and excitement and for a lot of our people who live in chronic, or near chronic pain, laughter can help them forget their pain even if it’s just for a half an hour while they are playing volleyball.”

Evangelina and Sergio Montoya come together every week.

Evangelina, 83, and Sergio, 90, have been married 60 years. On this day, they are wearing matching T-shirts celebrating a family reunion.

“It’s happy,” Sergio said. “It’s a good time.”

But as with any sporting activity, there are mishaps.

At this session, a beach ball, measuring perhaps 36-inches across, is hit high … and lands on a flat overhang over a side door. Stuck.

Play resumes with an extra ball.

Balls sometimes hit wires holding overhead light fixtures. Occasionally a ball flies from one court into another, or lands on the stage at one end of the room.

No matter. Play goes on.

So does the laughter.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.