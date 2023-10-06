Benefield: Cloverdale family takes on cancer fight together

Elec and Shawna Majerus of Cloverdale were hit with a double cancer diagnosis, but are now navigating their way back toward normal life.|
KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 6, 2023, 6:58AM
Updated 26 minutes ago

How to support Catwalk for a Cure

Catwalk for a Cure is an annual fundraiser which benefits the Sutter Health Institute for Health and Healing. To sponsor a survivor model or to support the IHH, go to www.sutterhealth.org/catwalk

To learn more about Sutter Health’s Institute for Health and Healing, go to pdne.ws/45mysJM

For the longest time back in the fall of 2019, Elec Majerus’s parents, Shawna and Michael, thought their younger child was suffering a pesky cold that he couldn’t shake.

He was lethargic and pale. At least once the third grader fell asleep in the nurse’s office at Wilson Elementary School in Petaluma, Shawna said.

One day, Elec was in the office when another mom, a doctor, got a look at him and called Shawna.

“She said, ‘You need to come and get Elec,’” Shawna said.

She took her son to the doctor. Within 24 hours Elec was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“I wasn’t all the way home when they called and said ‘Don’t panic. Pack your bag, you need to take him to Oakland,” she said.

“It was numbing,” Shawna said. “It was a full blown thrust into an almost businesslike relationship with the world. We launched into the appointments and dates and meds and systems and getting our daughter to school.”

“I would say I didn’t even feel his diagnosis for six months,” she said.

Been through a lot

The Majerus family is keenly, painfully familiar with cancer and what it can do to the body and to the spirit.

And to a family.

Shawna, 46, was first diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 1999 when she was 20.

In 2014, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

And in 2016 she had skin cancer.

Shawna believes the radiation treatment she endured for the lymphoma in her early 20s is the culprit in her later diagnoses.

“The treatment I had was so intense,” she said. “It was literally the toughest to try to get rid of the toughest stage.”

Her body has been through a lot.

“I joke about writing a book called ‘My faulty Earth costume,’” she said.

That health history has given her, she said with a laugh, a healthy dose of organically developed hypochondria.

So in the summer of 2021 when she began to feel pain in her chest and rib cage, she hoped it was lingering physical pain from the exertion of the family’s recent move from Petaluma to Cloverdale.

She thought, and she hoped, that she had pulled a muscle. But she also worried.

When the pain continued doctors ran tests.

“It only took one day for them to look at it and say ‘Sorry Shawna, this is cancer,’” she said.

At that point, Elec had been fighting his leukemia for about 18 months and the family had fallen into a rhythm.

Shawna’s diagnosis changed all that.

“Elec was pretty much finished about halfway through my treatment. He was on the upswing when I was going through the worst part of my treatment,” she said. “We did have some overlap. There were days when we both had chemo on the same day.”

Photos of that time show mother and son, one bald, the other not. Then it changes, son has his vibrant red hair back and mom is bald.

But the dual diagnoses were hard on everyone.

Mara stepped up a huge way.

She helped Michael shop, she helped him clean, she helped with meal prep.

She wasn’t able to attend in-person school for fear that her brother, with an extremely weakened immune system, could catch something devastating.

"She had to grow up really, really fast,“ Michael said.

Today he describes his 14-year-old daughter as immensely capable.

The family was largely cloistered but tried to make the best of it. They made weekly plans to brighten their days — favorite meals, a fun (but safe) activity, something that would get them outside.

“We had to be very intentional,” Shawna said.

“We had to somehow make sure our kids didn’t go crazy,” Michael said.

To that end, when Shawna was diagnosed, she turned to Sutter Health’s Cancer Support Services and Institute for Health and Healing.

The program boasts a slate of free offerings including acupuncture, massage, psychotherapy, nutrition counseling and other services to be used in conjunction with chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and other forms of medicine.

It is open to everyone, not just Sutter Health patients. It is also open to people dealing with all types of cancers and at any phase of their treatment.

“I had signed up and had one or two sessions and I thought to myself, ‘I wonder if they would take Elec?’” she said.

They would and they did.

But convincing Elec to go to an optional medical-sounding appointment was another story.

“To him it was just another appointment,” Shawna said. “This is a doctor’s office, but especially for Elec it was important for him to see that they don’t just hurt you.”

He opted in for massage.

“Massage was really nice,” he said. “It made me really relaxed.”

Which is no small thing when a body and mind had been through what Elec’s had.

“Being able to feel relaxed was a gift because he was either in pain or stressed,” Michael said. “So it was a gift.”

“What we did really helped us just cope with all the difficult things going on in our lives, all the harder appointments, all the physical side effects of chemo and steroids,” Shawna said.

And both Shawna and Michael said the Sutter services helped Elec deal with all of the emotions that his illness, and his mom’s, stirred in him. He learned coping skills and tips on how to self regulate emotions.

“I think whether you are sitting in traffic or you are faced with a life-threatening illness, self regulation is a muscle you have to flex,” Shawna said.

The Institute for Health and Human Healing is funded in large part by the annual Catwalk for a Cure event.

That annual event is Friday.

A group of about 180 models, 48 of whom are cancer survivors, walk the runway in glamorous outfits to raise awareness about the programs offered at the institute and to raise money.

Shawna and Elec will be there for the second year running. Wearing a green dress that will match her son’s bow tie, Shawna is slated to speak.

“I was really excited. This is exactly the kind of platform where I want to share,” she said. “The more we can tell our stories to encourage and inspire other people to help them feel like they are not alone, to feel like there is hope.”

Catwalk for a Cure is filled with hope, said organizer Sukie Gill.

“It’s a passion project for so many people,” she said.

In two decades, Catwalk has raised more than $6.5 million for a vital service, Sutter officials said.

In 2023, more than 450 hand and foot massages were given, nearly 300 massages were received, 150 counseling and 85 acupuncture sessions were given, among others, according to Sutter Health.

“We now offer services that can be given to any patient of any hospital system and to any cancer type,” Gill said. “It’s not just breast cancer anymore. That changed about 10 years ago. Everybody needs supportive services … why not open it to somebody who has lung cancer or brain cancer or metastatic disease?”

Massage, nutrition — they are crucial pieces to a patient’s ability to fight disease, said Dr. Zeyad Kanaan, Medical Director of Oncology with Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation.

“You can’t just target the disease and neglect the body,” he said.

But it’s understood that cancer patients can get what Kanaan described as “inundated” with appointments and medical to-dos.

So self-care, nutrition, the ability to relax can sometimes all fall by the wayside.

But the quality of life component of the services at IHH are invaluable, Kanaan said.

Elec is a believer.

Massage and other services helped manage the bad days.

“A bad day is ‘I’m hurting.’ A worse day is ‘I’m feeling really nauseous,’” he said.

Both Elec and Shawna have received the all-clear on their cancer treatment. Shawna continues to face surgeries but life, in many ways, is inching back to a normal the Majeruses haven’t known since late 2019.

“We have tiptoed back into society,” Shawna said.

Both Elec and Mara are attending school in-person this year, for the first time in years.

“It does not feel good to have lost social skills,” Elec said.

His sister has had to catch him up on slang.

He didn’t know what “bet” means or how to use the word “slay,” Mara said.

But all of those little hurdles aside, Elec is grateful to be back in school.

“I like it better because I’m actually meeting other kids,” he said.

But he doesn’t mind missing a day of school to attend Catwalk for a Cure.

He’s fitted for a tuxedo and gets to wear a tie in his favorite color: Green. He’d rather have a straight tie, but he’s rolling with it.

He’s faced down bigger obstacles in his life and knows how to handle it.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

