For the longest time back in the fall of 2019, Elec Majerus’s parents, Shawna and Michael, thought their younger child was suffering a pesky cold that he couldn’t shake.

He was lethargic and pale. At least once the third grader fell asleep in the nurse’s office at Wilson Elementary School in Petaluma, Shawna said.

One day, Elec was in the office when another mom, a doctor, got a look at him and called Shawna.

“She said, ‘You need to come and get Elec,’” Shawna said.

She took her son to the doctor. Within 24 hours Elec was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“I wasn’t all the way home when they called and said ‘Don’t panic. Pack your bag, you need to take him to Oakland,” she said.

“It was numbing,” Shawna said. “It was a full blown thrust into an almost businesslike relationship with the world. We launched into the appointments and dates and meds and systems and getting our daughter to school.”

“I would say I didn’t even feel his diagnosis for six months,” she said.

Been through a lot

The Majerus family is keenly, painfully familiar with cancer and what it can do to the body and to the spirit.

And to a family.

Shawna, 46, was first diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 1999 when she was 20.

In 2014, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

And in 2016 she had skin cancer.

Shawna believes the radiation treatment she endured for the lymphoma in her early 20s is the culprit in her later diagnoses.

“The treatment I had was so intense,” she said. “It was literally the toughest to try to get rid of the toughest stage.”

Her body has been through a lot.

“I joke about writing a book called ‘My faulty Earth costume,’” she said.

That health history has given her, she said with a laugh, a healthy dose of organically developed hypochondria.

So in the summer of 2021 when she began to feel pain in her chest and rib cage, she hoped it was lingering physical pain from the exertion of the family’s recent move from Petaluma to Cloverdale.

She thought, and she hoped, that she had pulled a muscle. But she also worried.

When the pain continued doctors ran tests.

“It only took one day for them to look at it and say ‘Sorry Shawna, this is cancer,’” she said.

At that point, Elec had been fighting his leukemia for about 18 months and the family had fallen into a rhythm.

Shawna’s diagnosis changed all that.

“Elec was pretty much finished about halfway through my treatment. He was on the upswing when I was going through the worst part of my treatment,” she said. “We did have some overlap. There were days when we both had chemo on the same day.”

Photos of that time show mother and son, one bald, the other not. Then it changes, son has his vibrant red hair back and mom is bald.

But the dual diagnoses were hard on everyone.

Mara stepped up a huge way.

She helped Michael shop, she helped him clean, she helped with meal prep.

She wasn’t able to attend in-person school for fear that her brother, with an extremely weakened immune system, could catch something devastating.

"She had to grow up really, really fast,“ Michael said.

Today he describes his 14-year-old daughter as immensely capable.

The family was largely cloistered but tried to make the best of it. They made weekly plans to brighten their days — favorite meals, a fun (but safe) activity, something that would get them outside.

“We had to be very intentional,” Shawna said.

“We had to somehow make sure our kids didn’t go crazy,” Michael said.

To that end, when Shawna was diagnosed, she turned to Sutter Health’s Cancer Support Services and Institute for Health and Healing.

The program boasts a slate of free offerings including acupuncture, massage, psychotherapy, nutrition counseling and other services to be used in conjunction with chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and other forms of medicine.

It is open to everyone, not just Sutter Health patients. It is also open to people dealing with all types of cancers and at any phase of their treatment.

“I had signed up and had one or two sessions and I thought to myself, ‘I wonder if they would take Elec?’” she said.

They would and they did.

But convincing Elec to go to an optional medical-sounding appointment was another story.

“To him it was just another appointment,” Shawna said. “This is a doctor’s office, but especially for Elec it was important for him to see that they don’t just hurt you.”

He opted in for massage.

“Massage was really nice,” he said. “It made me really relaxed.”

Which is no small thing when a body and mind had been through what Elec’s had.