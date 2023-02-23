To find more information on administering CPR and AED and to sign up for a class, go to www.redcross.org/take-a-class or https://cpr.heart.org/

John Mills had not ridden his bike since crashing two weeks prior.

His ribs were sore so he’d laid off for a bit.

But on Jan. 20, Mills, who is vice president of the Santa Rosa Cycling Club, decided to join a so-called “Friendly Friday” ride starting at Howarth Park.

He and his wife, Patty Graham, opted for the slower paced group, just to be cautious.

Graham rode directly behind her husband, to better keep “an eye on him,” she said.

They were barely underway, perhaps two miles in, when the group turned up Newanga Avenue and headed into Spring Lake Regional Park. Just past the entry kiosk, Mills, 69, went down.

“He just melts to the side,” Graham remembered. “Down.”

Guy Miller, a former lifeguard and swim coach who has performed CPR, by his estimate, eight times in his 68 years, said it was clear Mills was in distress, but he wasn’t immediately sure what kind.

“He was actually sitting up when I saw him,” Miller said. “But he was not responsive. Not responsive at all.”

Graham called for friend, fellow rider and vascular surgeon Loie Sauer.

“I turned and looked down the hill. I saw the faster group was coming up the hill and I knew Loie was with them. I said, ‘I need Loie here,” Graham said. “She appeared like an angel.”

Sauer, too, was not immediately sure what kind of distress her friend was in.

“I thought it was simply a bike crash. That is where my brain was,” Sauer said.

Then she saw Mills.

“He looked awful, he looked gray. He looked dead and I’ve seen dead,” she said. “He was making a terminal gasping noise.”

Mills, who had suffered a heart attack 12 years ago and undergone triple bypass surgery a year after that, was not having another heart attack. He had gone into cardiac arrest.

A heart attack occurs when not enough blood flows to the heart muscle, Sauer said. Cardiac arrest is a so-called electrical issue — when the wiring that tells the heart to beat gets screwed up.

“Cardiac arrest on the street almost always leads to bad outcomes because they don’t get help fast enough,” she said.

Mills was in dire straits but he was also surrounded by people trained to know what to do.

“His eyes were fluttering and he was panicking to get air,” Graham said. “I knew this was not good.”

Jan Smith Billing, another cyclist on the ride and good friend of Mills’, has decades of experience in coaching and high school athletics and as such, has had countless rounds of training in CPR.

But she’s never had to use it.

Smith Billing felt for a pulse. Mills had none.

“I said, ‘He needs CPR,’” she said.

Sauer began chest compressions.

Another rider ran to Sauer’s bike to get a CPR/mouth-to-mouth face shield she always carries. She began breathing into Mills’ mouth. Smith Billing took over chest compressions.

A doctor with decades of experience, many of them in trauma situations, Sauer had never done CPR outside a medical setting.

"I’m a seasoned healthcare professional and I felt that brain freeze and stress of a real life situation. I had to ignore my brain chatter,“ she said.

Other riders, there were probably 20 plus now, helped organize the scene.

Two riders had immediately called 911.

People moved bikes out of the road. Someone else directed traffic. Another ran to the park kiosk looking for an automated external defibrillator — AED — device.

Another still, went to comfort Graham.

David Levinger, the rider who had run to Sauer’s bike to get the face shield, found Patty and took her hand.

Graham, meantime, could not look at the unfolding situation.

“At this point in time, I’m not paying attention,” she said. “Every once in awhile I open an eye and know they are still doing CPR.”

Smith Billing, who had been doing chest compressions, turned to Miller for backup.

Miller, a former lifeguard who has done CPR on pool decks, gymnasiums and road sides, took over.

“I said, ‘Hey, I’ve done this before, I can take over,’” he said.

An ambulance arrived within 10 minutes.

Medics used an AED to try to shock Mills’ heart back into beating.

Nothing.

Then they put in an intravenous line, Sauer said. They “pushed” epinephrine, a powerful drug Sauer said was meant to get Mills’ heart going.

They shocked him again.

“I could hear all of this,” Graham said. “It was another AED then ‘OK I have a pulse, OK he’s breathing.’ And a shout went up from the crowd. It was like watching a movie, like I’ve seen this before, but usually it’s an actor, not my husband.”

Mills, for his part, remembers nothing of the day or his friends’ heroics.

When he toppled from this bike that morning, his head struck the pavement hard enough to destroy his trusty Bell helmet and also hard enough to give him a concussion and a brain bleed.