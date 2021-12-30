Subscribe

Benefield: Looking back at the moments we shared in 2021 in Sonoma County

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 30, 2021
Dear 2021,

I can’t believe we are here. We have been through so much together in these past 12 months. We greeted you with such high hopes. Our collective 2020 was so heavy, so heartbreaking — so hard.

And because of that, 2021, we asked a lot of you.

We needed you to lift up those who had fallen, to heal those who were wounded and to embrace those who were lonely.

It was a lot.

There is no way you could have met our collective need. But you tried. You provided us moments of light and levity, of hope and happiness. But still we struggled. Things got hard and for so many, and they stayed that way.

But we kept going.

Remember these moments we shared? How could we forget?

‘Somehow we do it’

Remember watching shaky cellphone videos of breaking glass and federal staffers and elected officials running in fear through the halls of our nation’s Capitol, wondering what in the world was going on?

It felt like the very bones of democracy were being broken before eyes.

A pro-Trump mob enters the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. A judge ruled that an ex-Army Ranger must remain in jail as he is still a threat. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)
A pro-Trump mob enters the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. A judge ruled that an ex-Army Ranger must remain in jail as he is still a threat. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

But from that darkness, and on those very steps, came the brightest kind of light in the form of National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman who urged us to be better, do better:

“ … the dawn is ours

before we knew it.

Somehow we do it.”

Educators get vaccination priority

Remember that spark of light in February when teachers showed up by the thousands to a massive vaccination clinic hosted by the Sonoma County Office of Education?

Stories of frantic jockeying for a limited supply of vaccine doses gave way to images of sleeves rolled up and jabs in educators’ arms, and it felt like a giant leap toward returning to the classroom and all that moment represented.

Kids, teachers return to campus

And that moment came in March — one year after kids and teachers and custodians and librarians went home for spring break, never to return amid the unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return to classrooms started with just a few schools opening their doors and navigating a raft of rules and regulations all while teaching kids reading, writing and arithmetic.

But suddenly, return to school came in welcomed waves. Parents, weary from a year of juggling jobs, home schooling, day care and worry, were finally able to see their kids walk into a classroom after a year of isolation and be among friends.

The relief was deeply palpable.

But make no mistake, the return was awkward. Students came to school in shifts. Everyone wore masks. Tape on the floor marked six feet of social distancing. In some rooms desks were partitioned with plastic barriers. Lunch was eaten in shifts. The scent of hand sanitizer and the whir of air purifiers were everywhere.

But campuses were open and they hummed with activity for the first time in a year.

Kindergarten teacher Rebecca Lacefield hands crayons to Alexis Saucedo over the plastic shield at his desk at Brook Hill Elementary School in Santa Rosa on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Kindergarten teacher Rebecca Lacefield hands crayons to Alexis Saucedo over the plastic shield at his desk at Brook Hill Elementary School in Santa Rosa on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

‘...it meant hugs’

The hopeful feelings continued. After a year of heartbreaking stories and images of people standing outside nursing and long-term care homes, trying to communicate with loved ones through glass windows, in-person visits were allowed to resume in March.

For some it meant hugs. And touch. After a year of pressing hands up against glass like a prison visit, mothers hugged sons and husbands hugged wives.

Thank you for that win, 2021. We won’t forget it.

‘Play ball’

Another return for which we are thankful? Kids back on the ball fields and in gyms. When classrooms opened in Sonoma County, high school sports soon followed suit.

No, it didn’t look normal. Volleyball practice outside? Basketball players with masks?

But once we all figured out the rules for masks, the rules for testing, then the updated rules for masks and the latest rules for testing, kids got to run, jump, hit and throw, and it was glorious.

If, dear 2021, we were ever lulled into thinking that sports aren’t important or are some lesser, auxiliary activity for kids, you showed us the truth this year. Sports are some kids’ reason for being, their reason for going to school, their reason for trying.

And for still more, they are a way to see the friends they had missed for a year, a way to interact with a caring adult, a way to break a sweat and move bodies that had been cooped up too long.

Athletic fields, for a good many of our kids, became places to engage after a year that was defined by disengagement.

Most leagues didn’t offer pennants or titles last spring. That wasn’t the point. The win was simply showing up.

The fall of Foppoli

April brought us the dramatic fall of Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli. Once a darling of Democratic circles, Foppoli, who was 38 at the time, was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by four women.

As the story unfolded, more women, including Windsor City Councilwoman Esther Lemus, would accuse Foppoli. The chorus calling for his removal from office was deafening.

Protesters chant in front of Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli's home in Windsor on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Protesters chant in front of Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli's home in Windsor on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

In a surreal council meeting held over Zoom after the allegations were leveled, Foppoli presided over the very meeting in which scores of residents unleashed their fury on him. With his face filling a small square on computer screens across the county, Foppoli was excoriated nonstop for hours. He was called “disgusting,” and “deplorable.”

He announced he was signing off after four hours, but public comment raged on for another two-plus hours.

Foppoli resigned in mid-May. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

School found to have turned a blind eye

In June we saw seven woman, all graduates of Sonoma Academy, accuse a popular former teacher of inappropriate, sexually charged behavior and misconduct.

The allegations led to more women coming forward to demand accountability from the leaders of the school, one of the North Bay’s more prestigious private high schools.

A school-commissioned investigation concluded that inaction by administrators allowed teacher Marco Morrone’s misconduct to continue for years, affecting at least 34 students.

The investigation found administrators had also concealed complaints about sexual abuse of three other students by two other staff members from law enforcement and the school’s own board of trustees.

In that case, too, a criminal investigation is ongoing.

A 2007 Sonoma Academy graduate who did not want to be identified stands with a sign that says "I am done holding this alone" as she describes the pain caused by Oscar- nominated filmmaker Adrian Belic's reported sexual abuse of her when she was a 15- and 16- year-old student at the school. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
A 2007 Sonoma Academy graduate who did not want to be identified stands with a sign that says "I am done holding this alone" as she describes the pain caused by Oscar- nominated filmmaker Adrian Belic's reported sexual abuse of her when she was a 15- and 16- year-old student at the school. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

‘Let’s put this aside and get together’

Come summer we needed some good news, didn’t we, 2021?

We got it in the form of the West County High School football team. With a backdrop of rancor, protests, lawsuits and recall all surrounding the West Sonoma County Union High School District’s decision to consolidate its two comprehensive high school onto one campus, the football team — a freshly combined gaggle of players from both El Molino and Analy — got unified.

Former rivals were not only lining up next to, not across from, each other on the field, they were suddenly sitting side by side at team dinners.

“We knew that if we didn’t gel fast, we weren’t going to be any good,” one player said. “So, it was like, let’s put all this aside, and get together.”

Hear, hear.

The mascot-less team went 4-6 but the record wasn’t the point. The example of team, togetherness and resilience was. And it was the kids, not the adults among us, who showed how it is done.

‘There is an option’

In August, we met Ralph Harms, an 85-year-old Santa Rosa man who at a time in which nearly all of us felt powerless and alone, showed the steeliest resolve to remain in control of his fate and close to the ones he loved until the end.

Harms, diagnosed with terminal cancer, used California’s End of Life Option Act to hasten a death he knew was coming.

Harms felt that few people with terminal diagnoses know or understand the end of life options available to them. A man whose life was rich with friendships, business success and athletic achievement, he opened up his final days and his death to the world. He wanted people to understand their choices.

“There is an option,” he said.

On July 30, he died in his own bed, under his own power, with his loved ones near.

11:16 a.m.: After saying goodbye, Ralph Harms takes a moment to look out the window at his dear friends gathered in his backyard before leaving them to drink the third and final piece of the cocktail provided by doctors for the death with dignity he sought after he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
11:16 a.m.: After saying goodbye, Ralph Harms takes a moment to look out the window at his dear friends gathered in his backyard before leaving them to drink the third and final piece of the cocktail provided by doctors for the death with dignity he sought after he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Surfer survives nightmare with a little help from his friends

In October, we got news of the things nightmares are made of: A shark attack.

Eric Steinley, 38, lived it. And very gratefully lived to tell the harrowing tale.

He was surfing at Salmon Creek Beach when he felt something clamp down on his leg and drag him underwater. A shark had latched onto his right leg.

Punching the shark’s face in an effort to free himself, he sliced his hand open on its teeth.

Finally freed from the shark’s grip, Steinley was guided to shore by a fellow surfer who used the leash from his surfboard as a tourniquet. A second surfer did the same before still another surfer found a first aid kit and applied a true tourniquet.

The story was one of bravery but also one of community. Recovering in his hospital bed, Steinley spoke gratefully of an entire crew of folks, from fellow surfers to responding medics, who rallied to his aid.

And Steinley, the picture of the kind of resilience we all hoped for in ourselves in 2021, vowed to surf again.

Gruden wasn’t enough

Raider Nation, and legions of devoted fans in Sonoma County, barely had to time to process Jon Gruden’s ouster as Las Vegas’s head coach, his fall was so swift.

Gruden, easily one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL, was in hot water over emails that revealed him as racist and homophobic (and a few more categories of gross) on a Friday in mid-October.

By the following Monday, he was out.

His dramatic departure came as the league investigated one of its own. It was looking into reports of misdeeds by the Washington Football Team. There was some thought, surely some expectation, that Gruden’s resignation would be just one piece of the puzzle as the NFL tries to right its ship.

But if we wanted to believe that Gruden’s dramatic departure was part of a wider push for more accountability in the NFL, we were disabused of that notion when the rest of investigation landed in near silence.

County grapples with systemic racism

Sonoma County was rocked in late October not only by the departure of one of its top economic development leaders, but by her resignation letter.

In announcing her departure, Sheba Person-Whitley, who is Black, described a pattern of racial bias and microaggressions that made working for the county untenable for people of color.

Her departure coincided with stunning announcement from Texas health administrator Derrick Neal, who is also Black and had been picked to lead Sonoma County’s $275 million health services department. Neal, however, notified the county that he would not be coming, citing concerns about the treatment and experiences of department heads of color.

Neal was set to succeed Barbie Robinson, who stepped down this summer to become the public health director for Harris County in Texas. Robinson, who is Black, did not cite racism as the reason for her departure, but did say working through issues related to race and gender was a challenge during her tenure.

The departures pointed to a level of systemic racism that cannot be ignored.

Nature heals

Our collective resiliency was affirmed with the reopening in late October of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve park for the first time since the August 2020 Walbridge fire torched more than 500 acres, about 60% of the park.

Signs and scars remain from that blaze — there are blackened trees and areas of the park that remain off-limits to visitors.

But there are also undeniable signs of life, rebirth and fortitude. For one, the Colonel stands resolute.

The Col. Armstrong tree, which is 14.6 feet in diameter and 308-feet tall, watches over the park as mighty as ever.

And as visitors returned to the beloved park, the sounds of rushing water — a gift from recent rains — made creeks throughout the park sing.

Docents in training get a layout of the land at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Preserve in Guerneville, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The valley floor is set to reopen Oct. 29, a year after the Walbridge fire burned the park. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Docents in training get a layout of the land at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Preserve in Guerneville, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The valley floor is set to reopen Oct. 29, a year after the Walbridge fire burned the park. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Let it rain

Speaking of rains, never has the term “atmospheric river” felt so welcomed.

Sonoma County, alas the entire North Bay, was absolutely soaked with a storm of epic proportions in October.

One-day totals at the peak of the storm broke records. Santa Rosa shattered records with 7.83 inches rainfall, easily more than the previous record of 5.66 inches set in 2019. The Venado rain gauge, as usual, logged the most rainfall, recording 14.26 inches of precipitation in one day.

Yes the storm brought traffic snarls, stranded cars, knocked out power, and was generally a painful headache, it was also a deep relief. Because what felt like a miracle rain was the cornerstone of an announcement that came shortly after: The 2021 fire season was over.

Yet, having lived through a series of harrowing fall seasons, we in Sonoma County know that there is no longer any such thing as “fire season.” We know that official declarations won’t stop a red flag warning, won’t stop a downed power line, won’t stop an arsonist.

But it was a deep, deep relief regardless. For the first time since at least 2015, Sonoma County lived through a fall without a major wildfire.

And were were grateful. Cautious, but grateful.

‘...we step out of the shade...’

And that, 2021, is how we will approach 2022: Cautious and grateful. But never cautiously grateful. Because when it comes to gratitude — for our people, for our community, for the places we love — we’re all in.

It ain’t been easy, this relationship we’ve had, 2021. You’ve been hard on us at times. But you have also, thankfully, given us reason to believe and reason to hope.

And so we will. Just like Amanda Gorman asked us to do 12 months ago:

“When the day comes we step out of the shade,

aflame and unafraid,

the new dawn blooms as we free it.

For there is always light,

if only we are brave enough to see it.

if only we are brave enough to be it.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

