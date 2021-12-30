Benefield: Looking back at the moments we shared in 2021 in Sonoma County

Dear 2021,

I can’t believe we are here. We have been through so much together in these past 12 months. We greeted you with such high hopes. Our collective 2020 was so heavy, so heartbreaking — so hard.

And because of that, 2021, we asked a lot of you.

We needed you to lift up those who had fallen, to heal those who were wounded and to embrace those who were lonely.

It was a lot.

There is no way you could have met our collective need. But you tried. You provided us moments of light and levity, of hope and happiness. But still we struggled. Things got hard and for so many, and they stayed that way.

But we kept going.

Remember these moments we shared? How could we forget?

‘Somehow we do it’

Remember watching shaky cellphone videos of breaking glass and federal staffers and elected officials running in fear through the halls of our nation’s Capitol, wondering what in the world was going on?

It felt like the very bones of democracy were being broken before eyes.

A pro-Trump mob enters the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

But from that darkness, and on those very steps, came the brightest kind of light in the form of National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman who urged us to be better, do better:

“ … the dawn is ours

before we knew it.

Somehow we do it.”

Educators get vaccination priority

Remember that spark of light in February when teachers showed up by the thousands to a massive vaccination clinic hosted by the Sonoma County Office of Education?

Stories of frantic jockeying for a limited supply of vaccine doses gave way to images of sleeves rolled up and jabs in educators’ arms, and it felt like a giant leap toward returning to the classroom and all that moment represented.

Kids, teachers return to campus

And that moment came in March — one year after kids and teachers and custodians and librarians went home for spring break, never to return amid the unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return to classrooms started with just a few schools opening their doors and navigating a raft of rules and regulations all while teaching kids reading, writing and arithmetic.

But suddenly, return to school came in welcomed waves. Parents, weary from a year of juggling jobs, home schooling, day care and worry, were finally able to see their kids walk into a classroom after a year of isolation and be among friends.

The relief was deeply palpable.

But make no mistake, the return was awkward. Students came to school in shifts. Everyone wore masks. Tape on the floor marked six feet of social distancing. In some rooms desks were partitioned with plastic barriers. Lunch was eaten in shifts. The scent of hand sanitizer and the whir of air purifiers were everywhere.

But campuses were open and they hummed with activity for the first time in a year.

Kindergarten teacher Rebecca Lacefield hands crayons to Alexis Saucedo over the plastic shield at his desk at Brook Hill Elementary School in Santa Rosa on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

‘...it meant hugs’

The hopeful feelings continued. After a year of heartbreaking stories and images of people standing outside nursing and long-term care homes, trying to communicate with loved ones through glass windows, in-person visits were allowed to resume in March.

For some it meant hugs. And touch. After a year of pressing hands up against glass like a prison visit, mothers hugged sons and husbands hugged wives.

Thank you for that win, 2021. We won’t forget it.

‘Play ball’

Another return for which we are thankful? Kids back on the ball fields and in gyms. When classrooms opened in Sonoma County, high school sports soon followed suit.

No, it didn’t look normal. Volleyball practice outside? Basketball players with masks?

But once we all figured out the rules for masks, the rules for testing, then the updated rules for masks and the latest rules for testing, kids got to run, jump, hit and throw, and it was glorious.

If, dear 2021, we were ever lulled into thinking that sports aren’t important or are some lesser, auxiliary activity for kids, you showed us the truth this year. Sports are some kids’ reason for being, their reason for going to school, their reason for trying.

And for still more, they are a way to see the friends they had missed for a year, a way to interact with a caring adult, a way to break a sweat and move bodies that had been cooped up too long.