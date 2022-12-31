Benefield: Dear 2022, let’s be honest, you left room for improvement

Your promise was so great, our hopes to high, and yet in many ways, you failed to deliver on what we wanted, what we needed, columnist Kerry Benefield writes.|
KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 31, 2022, 11:40AM
Dear 2022, I don’t mean to be harsh, but you were a giant tease.

Your promise was so great, our hopes too high, and yet in many ways, you failed to deliver on what we wanted, what we needed.

That said, it felt like we needed a lot.

After more than two years of unprecedented trauma and restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, you dangled hope of a return to normal in front of us.

We were desperate to grasp for it.

But you kept snatching it back. You did it in January when the omicron variant ripped through every household, classroom and work space we knew.

We all got it. We were all sent home.

Again.

Or at least that’s the way it felt.

We were so starved for parties and travel and restaurants and togetherness that to be forced back into quarantines and separations in the early days of 2022 felt unusually cruel.

But again, we emerged back into the light, back into society. And we were grateful to be among one another again.

That’s the thing about you, 2022, you took away, but each time you did it reinforced our resolve to do better, enjoy the little things, live with a bit more appreciation in our hearts.

But you kept making it hard on us.

The war in Ukraine. The overturning of Roe v. Wade. The spiking cost of everything.

When we were free to move around again, the price of gas was so high it felt like we couldn’t afford to go.

It’s all so tiring.

But we tried, we persevered. It’s what we do.

We added stuff to the calendar. We tapped our muscle memory and remembered how to socialize.

But for everyone it was different, this whole reentry thing. We each had to re-evaluate our priorities.

In that way, the self-examination felt healthy.

But clearly we were hurting.

Mental health has suffered.

One of the biggest stories of 2022 was how much we all suffered mentally and emotionally. How the wear and tear of the pandemic has taken a real toll on us all.

In the face of sharply increasing rates of depression and anxiety, a national hotline for mental health emergencies relaunched with renewed focus and emphasis on access and a simpler 988 number to dial.

It’s a move that has been predicted to bring millions more calls into the system and renew discussion about mental health services and access.

And the demographic that seems to have been hit the hardest these past few years?

Our kids.

With the return to school for the first full, “normal” year in what feels like forever, we had a dose of the wonderful, but also a heaping helping of cold hard reality: Our kids have suffered.

They have suffered learning loss from distance learning during the pandemic, they have suffered learning loss from days spent at home during years of wildfires and they have suffered mentally and emotionally from all of those traumatic upheavals.

More than 48% of local middle school students and 55% of high school students cited feeling depressed, stressed or anxious in a survey conducted collaboratively through schools, foundations and community organizations.

Among elementary school students, 7% reported feeling sad and 18% said they felt stressed “all the time” when the survey was conducted.

Anecdotally, students and educators told us of unusually silent classrooms, kids who are hesitant to speak up; first and second graders who struggle to hold a pencil correctly; and, on many campuses, a noticeable increase in referrals to the principal’s office.

Stress from the pandemic prematurely aged adolescents’ brains, making them more like those of peers about three years older, according to a Stanford University study released in December.

If you showed us anything, 2022, it’s that the kids are not all right.

But to be fair, we are all probably still struggling to find our footing.

And 2022, you threw stories at us that tested our footing — stories that broke news and then kept on going with investigations, revelations, inquiries and examinations.

Like the year itself, many of the biggest stories you gave us 2022, had that grinding feel.

January started out with a bit of a bang when Santa Rosa Police officers served a search warrant on Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez at City Hall in connection with a deadly shooting, though he is not a suspect in the crime.

Questions about what, if anything, Alvarez knew, and later what legal scholars found to be “thin” evidence supporting the warrant affidavit and concerns about the police investigation, continued to unfold all year. Police still refuse to release body cam footage from when they approached Alvarez on City Hall property after a meeting, so we still don’t know exactly what transpired.

In February a count of people in Sonoma County experiencing homelessness told us what we all can see, feel and know: Chronic homelessness has increased over the past two years.

Since 2020, overall homelessness in Sonoma County increased 5% but chronic homelessness, defined as those who have been homeless for a year or more or who have been homeless on four or more occasions in the past three years, has increased a stunning 43%.

It’s a startling number and came despite massive infusions of spending to combat the problem during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost a quarter of those who participated in the annual count that tracks the numbers said job loss was the primary reason they were experiencing homelessness.

Further, in 2022 some of our collective answers to this crisis came up short.

The Palms Inn, a converted motel in Santa Rosa that provides housing for formerly homeless people, came under fire with accusations of neglect, poor safety and unhealthy living conditions.

A resident was stabbed to death there in December.

Across town, a run-down motel purchased by a local charity group to provide a place to live for the unhoused, was also roundly criticized for unsafe conditions and unaddressed resident complaints.

But there was good news made on this front.

In September, three-story Catholic Charities’ Caritas Center opened in downtown Santa Rosa.

The $53 million, 48,000-square-foot homeless services hub, became the largest homeless services center in Sonoma County and replaced the 138-bed family shelter that had been operating next door.

In May, 2022 brought us another startling shakeup that had reverberations up and down the state when embattled Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki submitted her letter of resignation after weeks of calls for her to step down in the wake of a sexual harassment and retaliation scandal.

University faculty members approved a resolution of no confidence and lawmakers called for her to resign before Sakaki made it official in a letter to CSU officials May 23.

And 2022, you wouldn’t even give us a break over the summer. In July, Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Dietrick shot and killed David Peláez-Chavez, a 36-year-old farmworker, after a 45-minute foot chase through rugged terrain in Knight’s Valley.

Peláez-Chavez had reportedly thrown a rock through a homeowners window, carjacked a truck and stole an ATV in the hourslong event that ended in his death.

In October, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Peláez-Chavez did not meet the definition of unarmed because he appeared to be picking up a rock when he was shot three times by Dietrick.

In November, family members of Peláez-Chavez filed a federal lawsuit contending poor supervision, training and discipline, as well as a “code of silence” around the Sheriff’s Office contributed to the deadly shooting.

And although you seemed to spare us the worst of your rages on the wildfire front, 2022, we continue to be tested by the worry of wildfires, by the reality of the climate crisis and by the ongoing — and worsening — drought.

Officials predict the multiyear drought we are enduring will extend into 2023 and “every year gets worse than the one before so next year we could have more significant impacts than the ones we’re currently facing,” Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley told us in August.

It will take years to recover.

And as if we needed more proof that our planet is in crisis, 2022 you delivered a whammy: Record-breaking heat in Sonoma County in September.

Santa Rosa reached 115 degrees on Sept. 6, breaking a record set in 1913.

And when the wind picked up that afternoon? There wasn’t a soul around who didn’t get a case of the nerves.

It’s been just five years since the devastating wildfires that included Tubbs, Atlas, Pocket and Nuns fires and when it gets hot and the wind blows, it feels like yesterday.

It’s a physical and emotional reminder of what we have been through.

In October we turned our attention to the five-year anniversary of those fires. It felt hard to look back to that time, but it also felt important.

It was a reminder of how terrifying and heartbreaking it was but also how we came together, how every single one of us showed resilience we likely didn’t know we had.

And when we moved into November, 2022, you gave us another story that seems to grind on, keeping us within its grip and heartbreakingly failing to let us go.

That was the month the Roman Catholic Diocese made public plans to file for bankruptcy protection in advance of clergy abuse trials.

The move was immediately criticized as a tool for the church to prevent the disclosure of sensitive and embarrassing details about priest abuse and measures advocates for survivors believe the church took to hide decades of criminal acts and cover-ups.

Critics expect the move could leave little to no settlement money for claimants, and potentially future claimants, who might legally file a lawsuit after the claim deadline established by the bankruptcy court.

And in yet another ongoing story that touches on so many aspects of the way we live and how we envision our future, officials, neighbors, environmentalists, housing advocates — seemingly everyone — weighed in on what is to become of the 945-acre Sonoma Developmental Center.

At stake? Oh just every issue that we as a community seem to be wrestling with: housing, affordability, equity, water use, environmental preservation … the list goes on.

It could be one of the most ambitious and large-scale redevelopments of public property in Sonoma County history.

At the heart of the debate is the proposed addition of hundreds of homes to help with the region’s chronic housing shortage while preserving much of the property’s open space and wildlife habitat, but would severely test existing infrastructure.

These were not small questions you presented us, 2022.

We were all, in our own ways, severely tested this year. There was a lot to handle.

But we did it.

I’m not sure how, but maybe it was the off-the-wall stories that buoyed us. ‘

And thankfully, 2022, you gave us a bevy of those.

Like the tale of Nubbins the cat who was nabbed from a Sonoma neighborhood by a vacationing family, sparking a monthslong saga over her return.

Or the uproar over the proposed removal of Rasta Charlie, also known as Charlie “Reggae” Brown, a Rastafarian version of Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schulz’s original.

Or what about the debate sparked by the hosting of “Midget Wrestling Warriors” at the Sonoma County Fair?

But for all of the teasing and push and pull you put us through, 2022, you also gave us reason to smile.

And hope.

How could we not be inspired by sophomore sensation Hanne Thomsen? The Montgomery High School runner now has three state titles to her name: A 2021 cross country title, a state track title in the 3,200 meters and a second cross country win at state this past November.

Or the so-called Pizza Box Brigade? The band of folks who showed up en masse in the plaza in Guerneville last March to embody love and light in the face of anti-gay slurring sign holders who seemed to target an LGBTQ-owned pizzeria.

Or the free hotline created by elementary school kids in Healdsburg with no purpose other than to lift callers’ spirits and provide a smile. It was so popular, the line crashed multiple times as more than 10 million people pressed “4 to hear kindergartners laugh with delight.”

Or Matthew and Jason Benson who showed us what love and generosity look like when they lost custody of the baby boy who they considered their son and were working to adopt.

So thank you, 2022, for those people and those stories. They buoyed us through turbulent times.

And they offer just enough of a lifeline to stay hopeful into 2023. To aspire for better days, for less division, for more love, for more empathy.

We are ready for all of it, 2022.

And we are ready for 2023.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

