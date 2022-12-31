Dear 2022, I don’t mean to be harsh, but you were a giant tease.

Your promise was so great, our hopes too high, and yet in many ways, you failed to deliver on what we wanted, what we needed.

That said, it felt like we needed a lot.

After more than two years of unprecedented trauma and restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, you dangled hope of a return to normal in front of us.

We were desperate to grasp for it.

But you kept snatching it back. You did it in January when the omicron variant ripped through every household, classroom and work space we knew.

We all got it. We were all sent home.

Again.

Or at least that’s the way it felt.

We were so starved for parties and travel and restaurants and togetherness that to be forced back into quarantines and separations in the early days of 2022 felt unusually cruel.

But again, we emerged back into the light, back into society. And we were grateful to be among one another again.

That’s the thing about you, 2022, you took away, but each time you did it reinforced our resolve to do better, enjoy the little things, live with a bit more appreciation in our hearts.

But you kept making it hard on us.

The war in Ukraine. The overturning of Roe v. Wade. The spiking cost of everything.

When we were free to move around again, the price of gas was so high it felt like we couldn’t afford to go.

It’s all so tiring.

But we tried, we persevered. It’s what we do.

We added stuff to the calendar. We tapped our muscle memory and remembered how to socialize.

But for everyone it was different, this whole reentry thing. We each had to re-evaluate our priorities.

In that way, the self-examination felt healthy.

But clearly we were hurting.

Mental health has suffered.

One of the biggest stories of 2022 was how much we all suffered mentally and emotionally. How the wear and tear of the pandemic has taken a real toll on us all.

In the face of sharply increasing rates of depression and anxiety, a national hotline for mental health emergencies relaunched with renewed focus and emphasis on access and a simpler 988 number to dial.

It’s a move that has been predicted to bring millions more calls into the system and renew discussion about mental health services and access.

And the demographic that seems to have been hit the hardest these past few years?

Our kids.

With the return to school for the first full, “normal” year in what feels like forever, we had a dose of the wonderful, but also a heaping helping of cold hard reality: Our kids have suffered.

They have suffered learning loss from distance learning during the pandemic, they have suffered learning loss from days spent at home during years of wildfires and they have suffered mentally and emotionally from all of those traumatic upheavals.

More than 48% of local middle school students and 55% of high school students cited feeling depressed, stressed or anxious in a survey conducted collaboratively through schools, foundations and community organizations.

Among elementary school students, 7% reported feeling sad and 18% said they felt stressed “all the time” when the survey was conducted.

Anecdotally, students and educators told us of unusually silent classrooms, kids who are hesitant to speak up; first and second graders who struggle to hold a pencil correctly; and, on many campuses, a noticeable increase in referrals to the principal’s office.

Stress from the pandemic prematurely aged adolescents’ brains, making them more like those of peers about three years older, according to a Stanford University study released in December.

If you showed us anything, 2022, it’s that the kids are not all right.

But to be fair, we are all probably still struggling to find our footing.

And 2022, you threw stories at us that tested our footing — stories that broke news and then kept on going with investigations, revelations, inquiries and examinations.

Like the year itself, many of the biggest stories you gave us 2022, had that grinding feel.

January started out with a bit of a bang when Santa Rosa Police officers served a search warrant on Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez at City Hall in connection with a deadly shooting, though he is not a suspect in the crime.

Questions about what, if anything, Alvarez knew, and later what legal scholars found to be “thin” evidence supporting the warrant affidavit and concerns about the police investigation, continued to unfold all year. Police still refuse to release body cam footage from when they approached Alvarez on City Hall property after a meeting, so we still don’t know exactly what transpired.

In February a count of people in Sonoma County experiencing homelessness told us what we all can see, feel and know: Chronic homelessness has increased over the past two years.