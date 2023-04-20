Dona Nobis Pacem by Allan Petker will be debuted 4 p.m. April 30 at First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave., Santa Rosa. There will be a question-and-answer session with composer Allan Petker prior to the performance. Admission is free, but donations are being accepted on behalf of Catholic Charities.

Tom Oleari loved music. And Oleari loved his church and singing in its choir.

So much so that when Oleari died in 2018 at the age of 69, he bequeathed his Santa Rosa home to First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa.

In honor of Oleari and his three decades spent singing in the church choir, leaders at First Presbyterian commissioned a piece of original music to be created in Oleari’s name.

After fits and starts caused mostly by the pandemic, on April 30, that choir and an accompanying orchestra will perform “Dona Nobis Pacem” in its world premier.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted for Catholic Charities.

“I think it’s generated from Tom’s love of music and our sense of being family to him and him to us,” Oleari’s friend and fellow parishioner Tim Stafford said. “It’s something a little grander than standing in a circle and saying how much we appreciate him.”

Oleari suffered from multiple sclerosis for three decades. But even as the disease began to steal Oleari’s short term memory, physical ability and, eventually, his ability to perform music professionally, he clung to the community he had formed at First Presbyterian.

“Initially, he was a good musician, he played guitar and sang,” Stafford said. “Ultimately he lost the ability to sing. But he was very faithful.”

“The choir became his place. He just loved it,” he said. “He never missed anything.”

There was talk of remodeling the choir room in Oleari’s name, or making some other physical change to the place he so loved.

But in the end, to honor the musician that Oleari was and to remember his lifelong love of music and this choir in particular, church leaders decided it was in song that Oleari should foremost be remembered.

A song written in his name.

“We loved Tom and wanted to remember him,” Stafford said. “He loved music so much. This would be something he’d love for the church to do.”

Agreed, said Oleari’s longtime friend and fellow tenor David McCall.

“I think he would have been really happy about it. Very honored,” he said.

It was McCall who drove Oleari to and from choir practice and church services when multiple sclerosis took his ability to drive.

The idea for the piece was first raised by David Irvine, director of chorale music at First Presbyterian.

Irvine came aboard in 2020, so had never met Oleari, but had heard of his devotion to the church choir.

He heard that Oleari was a lifelong musician, as well as a magician, and a natural performer who continued to sing in the choir even as multiple sclerosis started to steal his short term memory and some of his physical abilities.

He heard that as other activities fell away in the throes of the disease, Oleari remained dutiful in his choral work and practice.

For someone who loved music as Oleari did, creating a new, never been heard before piece, would be fitting, Irvine said.

“I got to thinking … why don’t we do something big, something that might last longer than a room,” Irvine said.

And that is what the music is meant to do: last.

The church paid composer Allan Petker $15,000 to write a piece. Parameters were loose, but the theme was social justice.

Petker’s final work pulls from the words of Helen Keller, Abraham Lincoln, Native American prayer, Emily Dickinson and others.

Themes touch on light, darkness, hope and peace, Petker said.

“It’s to honor a person, for sure,“ he said. ”It almost makes it alive. People actually participate … and it has it’s own life and each one will always carry that person’s name.“

The idea is to release the music into the world and have other choirs and other groups perform it, each time breathing new life into a piece made possible by Oleari’s generosity.

“I’m hoping that it becomes part of current sacred, popular music that would be picked up by other choirs and chorales,” McCall said.

If it takes hold and other choirs sing it, it’s impact will reach beyond First Presbyterian, beyond Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, and into the wider world.

“I wanted something that was going to last longer than a new coat of paint or a new carpet in the (music) room,” Irvine said. “I wanted something that was going to last tens if not hundreds of years and it would have Tom’s name on it and it would have a lasting effect.”

