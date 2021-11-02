Benefield: Día de los Muertos celebrates life, family, love

Esteban Ramirez came to Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa mid-afternoon Monday, in the middle of cold rain, to tinker with the altar for members of his family.

For years, Ramirez and his lifelong companion, Michael Garcia, had created Día de Muertos altars together for their loved ones. Favorite foods were laid out, an assortment of photographs were propped up, even a drink or two were poured into cups.

Around photos of Ramirez’s parents and two sisters there were three pieces of See’s Candy placed just next to a small bowl of diced cactus. There was a shot of mezcal. There was a blue white and ceramic mug with orange and spice tea. It was half filled.

It was Garcia’s favorite.

Michael Garcia, Ramirez’s companion for nearly 40 years, died in August. This was Ramirez’s first altar not with Garcia, but for him.

His death is still so fresh, Ramirez said, his eyes welling.

“The nice thing about it is you share it with the rest,” he said, waving his hand toward other altars under the tent to protect them from rain.

Nearby, a separate altar had more than 30 candles with photographs wrapped around their glass bases. One them were faces and photos of those who have died.

Another altar had a massive basket of pomegranate, cactus leaves, breads, corn, avocado and bell pepper. Another bowl was filled with rice, tomales and salsa.

Copal resin burned from a clay pot on the ground, filling the air with aromatic smoke.

“This is my mom and dad,” Ramirez said pointing past photos of Garcia. Ramirez’s two sisters and a brother-in-law were also honored.

“It’s hard to describe,” he said of creating altars. “They are still alive. My mom died over 20 years ago. My dad died over 30 years ago. They are with you constantly. It’s just a way to honor them on that particular day. It’s like a joint community effort to remember our loved ones.”

Marigold petals were sprinkled around the photos, at the base of the tea cup and across his entire display. Huge bunches of marigolds were stacked in the corner.

“Marigold has a very distinct smell,” he said. “The tradition is because of the smell, it leads them to you.”

He reminds me that people supposedly die three times — first upon taking their last breath, second when they are buried, and finally, when they are forgotten.

Sharing the altar with anyone who wishes to see it keeps feelings alive, he said.

“When people see it, they understand that this person is alive to somebody,” he said.

He walks to an information tent to show me Garcia’s work. He was an artist who did design work for Santa Rosa Junior College. The 2022 Día de Muertos calendar is dedicated to Garcia. His style and design is everywhere.

“It’s not morbid to celebrate life,” he said. “It’s part of being alive.”

Across the plaza, Piner High senior Elizabeth Huerta was taking shelter from the rain in Santa Rosa High’s tent until I asked her for a tour of the altar set up by the Piner High Latino Club.

She showed me the path created by cempasúchil, or marigold petals. There were foods that loved ones favored and photos that sparked particular memories, she said.

Día de Muertos is not a sad day, she said.

“It’s more the joy of remembering them and remembering events or certain things that happened,” she said. “It’s just a day where you look think of all the good things that happened.”

But Huerta, who honored her grandmother and two cousins on her school’s collective altar, said there is a balance between sharing personal memories in a very public way while also holding loved ones close. There is a trust involved.

“It is a little intimate, in a way, because it’s your family, and it’s kind of like on display for people,” she said.

“But at the same time, it’s just so that people know and they are aware that everyone has lost someone in their life and we all kind of share the same feeling. Not pain, but the feeling of being able to remember them.”

