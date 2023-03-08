The Santa Rosa City Schools board of trustees will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Rosa City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Santa Rosa Ave. For a Zoom link go to www.srcschools.org/

In the wake of the tragedy that unfolded at Montgomery High School last week, there were immediate calls for the return of School Resource Officers on Santa Rosa City Schools campuses.

But though there are some who fervently believe that if Sonoma County’s largest school district had not disbanded the SRO program in 2020, the stabbing death of a 16-year-old student would not have occurred.

That debate is officially front and center of the public sadness and anger in the days that have followed.

And it was front and center at the “listening session” called by district officials and attended by hundreds Tuesday afternoon, but not in the way many expected, at least not during the student-led part of the session.

Many students who took the microphone expressed concern about having a police presence on campus, saying it would make them feel less safe, not more.

Instead, their demands were clear: Listen to us. Protect us. Support us.

Many criticized the district’s lack of communication during various crises, and one student accused officials of “cover-ups and silences.”

Several students said they learn more about lockdowns from text messages from their peers than from school officials.

Another student praised Montgomery’s teachers and staff, saying there needs to be more adults on campus, just not police officers.

“They (teachers) are amazing at their jobs, but they are not enough.”

Another student said the problems with safety and substandard facilities at Montgomery were systemic, but that he was afraid that after the current crisis blows over, everyone will just move on.

“We need more,” he said. “Everyone needs to fight this fight.”

While the session was supposed to focus on safety, themes from the students veered toward their lack of faith and trust in district officials.

Tuesday night’s event was billed as a listening session, but you can forgive the students, or parents and community members, for not altogether believing in the board, or trusting this process given how the last serious debate over student safety went down less than three years ago.

At the behest of trustee Omar Medina, the school board took on the thorny issue of reexamining their nearly quarter-century old program that put police officers on the district’s middle and high school campuses.

Launched in 1996 only on the campuses of Santa Rosa Middle School, Santa Rosa High and Ridgway High, the School Resource Officer program was supposed to be a partnership between the Santa Rosa Police Department and Santa Rosa City Schools.

It grew to have one officer assigned to each high school and its feeder middle school.

Until 2010, Sonoma County’s largest school district pitched in $250,000 — about a quarter of the program’s total cost. But that year district trustees voted to stop paying for any portion of the program, leaving the entire bill to be borne by the Santa Rosa Police Department.

And so it remained until the summer of 2020, when global civil rights protests forced a reckoning locally.

Medina called for a re-examination of the program. A plan that was supported by the full board and many members of the community.

That June, the trustees voted to suspend the program. But the move was, at that point, largely symbolic because students and staff were still in distance learning because of the pandemic.

Included in that move to pause the program, the board also voted to create a 32-member committee to examine its structure, its history and its future.

Teachers, students, parents, administrators, police officers and community members met throughout the summer of 2020 — 14 meetings of more than 30 hours of discussion — to dig into the program and debate its worthiness.

In October, they presented their findings and made their recommendation: Keep the program in place, but make modifications. No one on that committee voted to leave the program unchanged.

In November of that year, the trustees heard what the committee recommended, but instead voted not to renew the agreement with SRPD.

By May of 2021, there had been no effort made by district officials to craft a new agreement with the police department nor to bring the issue up for renewed debate.

So putting the program on pause became, in reality, an end.

So with that as background, it feels important to note that while district officials are suggesting they will listen to parents and community members on issues of school safety, their track record of heeding what they hear is shaky.

Thirty-two members of our community dedicated a summer to thoughtful debate over the SRO program. They came up with recommendations.

They were not listened to.

This is a direct democracy, and the board had every right to go in a different direction than recommended by that 32-member committee.

After all, we elect them to make decisions on our behalf.

But when they ask for public input, when they say they are listening, there are many, in the crowd Tuesday night and out in the community, who still feel burned from their decision three years ago.

There is a difference between holding a listening session and actually listening.

