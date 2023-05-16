Donations in Goodman’s name may be made to Eagle Pride Boosters Club, P.O. Box 571, Cloverdale Ca. 95425 or www.cloverdaleboosters.com

Many communities have stellar volunteers, folks who show up year after year to support a program or a team. The people who quietly make things go.

But few and far between are the communities that have benefited as much from the generosity and goodwill of a single volunteer as Cloverdale.

And that is thanks to Don Goodman.

For five decades, Goodman was the public address announcer for the Cloverdale High School football team.

For almost as many years, he called boys basketball, and later, girls basketball. He announced Eagles baseball and softball.

He even, for a short stint, tried his hand at announcing Cloverdale High School soccer games, even though, per his wife, Neva, “he knew nothing about soccer.”

But it wasn’t just Eagles sports that Goodman supported with countless hours and energy over the decades.

He began volunteering with Cloverdale Little League in 1971 as a coach. In 1978, he became administrator for California District 35, a post he held until 2018.

Goodman’s idea of a fun getaway or vacation?

Every year beginning in 1986, Goodman traveled to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where he spent two weeks volunteering at the Little League World Series.

In 2018, Goodman was given the W. Howard Hartman Little League Friendship Award for his years of service.

Considered by many “The Voice of Cloverdale,” Goodman died April 29 after a series of ailments. He was 83.

“Don was a staple at all of our sports events. He knew the community, he knew the players, he knew the families, he knew the coaches,” said Casey Berry, Cloverdale High’s athletic director. “He epitomized Cloverdale sports for a very long time.”

Despite that, Goodman never assumed anything, said vice principal Steve Stewart. And that trait pointed to his gentlemanly way, he said.

“He’d say, ‘If you will have me, I would like to the do the announcing,’” he said. “And every year, I’d say, ‘As long as I’m here, you will be here. You don’t have to ask.’”

Stewart and colleagues tried to do some quick math on Goodman’s commitment to Eagles athletics.

“If it was two football games a night and five or six per season, just counting regular season home games, and then at least 40 years in basketball, both boys and girls … just with that, it was over 2,000 games,” he said.

Well over.

“He was a fantastic man and this is such a loss for our community,” Stewart said.

Last fall, Goodman was readying for his 50th season in the press box of Eagles football games when health issues prevented him from doing the job.

But to make the 50th anniversary happen, the school invited Goodman to announce one last game, calling the names of all of the Eagles starters.

“He was a fixture in Cloverdale,” said now-retired, longtime Cloverdale High School multisport coach Rick Berry. “I coached for 32 years here and he was always our announcer.”

And Goodman did his homework, Berry and others said.

“He was a really good announcer, he was really into it,” he said. “Often he would come to the school when I would be teaching and he would check the roster of the other team … he’d say ‘Is this how you pronounce their name?’”

There was a level of unmatched polish to a Goodman-called game, Berry said.

“He would call every game and you wouldn’t know it was a home game,” Berry said. “That was what made me really proud to have him as an announcer. He was very professional.”

For decades, Goodman was the district administrator for a massive Little League region that stretched across northern California and had an average of 16 leagues within its purview. Sometimes, many more.

“It’s a fair amount of work for a volunteer. And it’s a thankless job,” said Rod Lund, who for years worked as Goodman’s Umpire in Chief.

Another thankless job.

But when one of the region’s teams — the storied Petaluma National Team of 2012 — made the Little League World Series, it was like a dream come true for Goodman.

“When one of his teams made it to the World Series he was just beaming with pride, like a proud papa,” Lund said.

And Goodman, per usual, was in South Williamsport there to see it.

In addition to the tireless work making the region’s leagues run smoothly, he also took two weeks off each summer to volunteer his time to make sure the Little League World Series ran smoothly.

“He was a big part of our program as well as a valued volunteer leader and was hugely impactful with his annual service to the Little League World Series,” Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener said in a statement.

The older of two sons born to Dora and Bill Goodman, Don Goodman was raised in Hopland and graduated from Hopland High School. After graduation, he matriculated to Napa Valley College, where he struck up a conversation with a woman at The Right Spot drive-in.

Don and Neva Goodman started dating in 1958. This August they would have celebrated 63 years of marriage.

In 1962 the couple moved to Cloverdale. They bought a house that, yep, backed up to a baseball field.

“His backyard is in left center field,” Rick Berry said.

And better yet, Neva Goodman said, on Friday nights in fall when her husband would leave the house to take the mic for the Cloverdale Eagles, all she had to do to know how the game was going was open her windows.

“If I opened the kitchen window and the wind was blowing the right way, I could hear him announcing the games,” she said.

In addition to his wife Neva, Goodman is survived by sons Doug and Tom Goodman of Los Angeles and St. Charles, Mo. respectively, daughter Nanci Goodman Malone of Milwaukie, Ore., four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Goodman’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 3 on the Cloverdale High School football field, 509 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

Donations in Goodman’s name may be made to Eagle Pride Boosters Club, P.O. Box 571, Cloverdale, CA, 95425.

