Benefield: Don’t let the funk fade, Winterblast is worth saving

Want to go? Winterblast runs from 4 - 8:30 p.m. Sat. Dec. 10 in the South of A Arts District in Santa Rosa.

Want to make sure Winterblast happens next month? Support the volunteer-led event here: https:// www.gofundme.com/f/winter-blast-2022

When a loose balloon hit a power line at last year’s Winterblast street party in the South of A Street Arts District in Santa Rosa, there was a brief pause in the revelry.

There was a boom. Sparks flew. And the power went out.

People looked at each other quizzically for half a second, and then, as if the brief fireworks display were a part of the festivities, the revelry began anew.

And that’s likely because Winterblast, with its oddball sofa (South of A — SoFA, get it?) parade and funky marching bands, provides more than enough luminescence and levity to light up the streets even after a blown transformer knocks out streetlights.

But the lights on this amazing night of local art, wackiness, rolling sofas, stilt walkers, circus performers, live music and funky marching bands could go out this year if the community doesn’t rally for it.

For the first time in its nearly two decades, organizers are asking for a little bit of help from the rest of us to make sure Winterblast '22, slated for Dec. 10, will happen.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CRWOM5BX_94">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“We are really hurting,” said Spring Maxfield of the nonprofit group Santa Rosa Urban Partnership. “This event has always been community-led and community-produced and it’s always been free for the community.”

Maxfield, whose group has stepped in to help produce this year’s event, knows of what she speaks.

She was a co-founder of the wildly wacky, wildly successful Great Handcar Regatta in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square that ran for years.

Maxfield jumped into the fray with this year’s Winterblast to make use of some of those production and get-it-done skills.

Because Winterblast has always been a different kind of animal.

It’s totally created and driven by volunteers. And that can get hard year after year, especially when costs and bureaucratic hoops increase.

It features not one but two sofa parades, live music, food and open houses into the many art studios in the area.

And with the live music, random dancing and folks cruising around on stilts, it has always had a feeling of joyful spontaneity about it.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jKupUHBwY8Q">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Bob Stender, a photographer and neighborhood resident, was an original organizer when the event began as a vague idea for open art studios, a street party and a parade of sofas.

Folks in the district wanted an event that was first, fun, but second, hyperlocal.

Artists and small businesses could open their doors, show their wares and hopefully give folks a peek into all that was happening, all that was being created in the neighborhood loosely bordered by Highway 12 to the west, Santa Rosa Avenue to the east, Sonoma Avenue to the north and Sebastopol Avenue to the south.

And why not make sofas — a takeoff on the arts district’s moniker — the event mascot?

“To me, that was just funny and fun,” Stender said of the pairing of a marching band and an array of random sofas (many elaborately decorated) being pushed, pulled or otherwise dragged through the streets.

And the Hubbub Club marching band that has put its stamp on this event year after year? When did that start?

“In my mind, they just showed up. It was genius,” Stender said. “They are wonderful. Someone must have invited them and they must have figured out that they needed us or we needed them.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nzyn4axRe_o">Click here to view this embed</a>.

To see the event grow from a wild idea to a night that draws thousands, in the (almost) dead of winter, rain or shine, proves it fills a deep need.

“It shows how starving people are for something fun,” Stender said. “When you don’t have to do a thing and this thing creates itself? We created an environment for them and they come and fill the space.”

And despite the district being bubbling with artists, most of the sofa creations year after year are made by families who live in the area, event organizer Sacha Aponte — De Roeck said.

Last year volunteers tried to host a sofa-creation-workshop, she said.

No one came.

Apparently there is an independent streak running through this group.

“People were like, ‘No thanks, we just do it,’” she said.

She said if the event doesn’t happen next month, it’d be a disservice to the community.

“I love Winterblast so much,” she said.

The only year the lights dimmed on Winterblast was 2020 because of the pandemic.

“I love that it has become such an iconic event for the neighborhood and the town,” Stender said. “That’s why I think we should keep it alive.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zrH7gE2BLVY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This is an organic event, but make no mistake, it takes planning.

And year after year a dedicated band of volunteers make it happen so that the rest of us can simply show up and have an awesome time.

That dedicated band of volunteers is now asking for our help.

Since its inception, this event has been free to attend.

It’s not free to put on.

Costs are up. Permits — for everything from food and drink vendors to amplified music to blocking off streets to motorized traffic — cost money.

More money than ever.

Local businesses, donors and art lovers have always stepped up with sponsorships and funding.

But organizers say in the face of spiking fees, they are falling short.

“As a community led event, we’d really love to see the community support this event,” Maxfield said.

So they created a GoFundMe account.

Think of it as a way to pay the price of admission before you get to a free event.

Organizers, that hearty band of volunteers who are meeting regularly to suss out ways to fortify funding, say they need to make a call on whether this year’s event will fly by Nov. 21.

They need to be able to lock in artists and vendors, they have to hire those now-city-required traffic officials to staff barricades.

There’s much to do. And they are doing all of it for us.

The least we can do is kick in a little bit to keep the lights on at this most magical event.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.