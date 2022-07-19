Benefield: Women dressed up in period costume at an Old Courthouse Square protest last week. Here’s why

Constance Smith was covered in blood. Her white apron was splattered with it.

It wasn’t real blood, but it got the attention of passersby, which was Smith’s intent.

It got my attention.

“This is a woman bleeding out,” Smith said pointing to the red stains covering her clothing.

Smith was one of five women dressed in period costume, representing different eras, walking among hundreds of protesters gathered on Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa last week to, yet again, protest this nation’s steady elimination of women’s rights.

At the forefront, a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

Women (and some men) carried signs with “We Won’t Go Back,” “My Body My Choice” and “Trust Women,” as supporters driving on Third Street honked and hollered in support.

But it was Smith and her costumed colleagues who stopped traffic at the protest. Literally.

Led by event organizer Leslie Graves who walked with a large blue flag that read simply: VOTE, the women in period costume walked the intersection of Third Street and Santa Rosa Avenue. They drew admiring looks, but better than that — questions.

“I’m here for educational reasons,” said Ellen Bowen of Santa Rosa, who was dressed as a woman living in 1775.

Bowen and her colleagues came dressed to get attention but to give some too. Bowen wants attention paid to history, to rights won and lost, and to what is at stake.

She had small slips of paper, each printed with five websites where people can read, learn and understand what has come before and what will happen if we go back.

And when she says go back, she means way back. The paper was titled “What Did Our Founding Father’s Think of Abortion?”

The truth there? Not much. It was a woman’s private business.

But last month the Supreme Court upended nearly five decades of established law and said it was a mistake for an earlier court to rule that abortion was a fundamental right.

Their legal reference point? 1868.

Under that logic, same sex marriage wasn’t a fundamental right, nor was access to contraception or the ability to choose sexual partners. Miranda rights? Not a fundamental right in 1868 either.

The Supreme Court said their predecessors were wrong to expand protections based on equality and liberty.

The ruling against Roe puts all of those rights at risk.

Justice Clarence Thomas made zero bones about it. In his separate, concurring opinion, he said the court is now obliged to reconsider same-sex marriage and sexual freedom.

So very clearly, women’s rights are human rights. Strip away the rights of women and other pillars start to shake.

So Bowen and her comrades dressed up. Not for fun or for hobby but to make things crystal clear for the rest of us: Wise up and stand up.

“I am 71 years old,” Bowen said. “My children are in their 30s, I think they don’t really understand what things were like.”

What Bowen was talking about when she said “what things were like” was what things were like before 1973, before the Roe v. Wade made abortion safe in legal in this country.

Or when people could not love who they wanted to, or celebrate and honor that love with a legal marriage.

The march back to the stone age in this country seems stunningly swift.

“I graduated high school in 1975,” said Lee Ann Wentz, another of the women in period garb. “This country has gone backward for no good reason. What the heck is going on? I don’t know why people are embracing this. We are regressing.”

If people are indeed embracing this movement backward in time, it’s a fraction of the whole, Bowen believes. But a powerful fraction.

“There is a minority in our country that has been able to legislate how the majority lives,” she said.

So on this day, these women in costume were there to make a statement.

Dressing up, wearing bonnets and blooming skirts seems lighthearted and fun, but this was deadly serious.

Smith brought a knitting needle to the rally. It was part of her costume, but she wielded it like a weapon.

“We went to this,” she said, poking the air with the needle, explaining that when abortions were made illegal, women had to fend for themselves, resort to dangerous procedures.

Ending legal abortions will not end abortions, just safe procedures.

Are knitting needles the way we want women to end pregnancies?

“I want to make sure my three daughters and my granddaughter will have all the rights as women and human beings we should have,” Wentz said.

Rights we should have. Rights we did have. Human rights.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.